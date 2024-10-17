Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified

Gorakhpur is set to become home to North India's first and India's second Forestry University, as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The university will offer specialized degree and diploma programs in forestry, agroforestry, and social forestry, providing practical skills and job opportunities for youth.

Gorakhpur: The Gorakhpur Forest Division, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is fast-tracking efforts to establish North India’s first and the country’s second Forestry University. This institution will operate under the same division that launched the world’s first King Vulture (Jatayu) Conservation Center in Campierganj (Bhariwasi), showcasing the region’s commitment to ecological preservation and education.

Notably, CM Yogi had announced plans for the university during the inauguration of the Jatayu Conservation Center on September 6. Initially envisioned as a forestry college, the proposal was later upgraded to a full-fledged forestry university city. Following this directive, officials have accelerated preparations, including course planning and land identification for the new university.

After evaluating multiple locations, the forest division has identified 50 hectares of land near the Jatayu Conservation Center, which lies within Maharajganj district, as suitable for the project. The Gorakhpur Forest Division has initiated correspondence with the state government to secure the land for the university's construction.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Yadav, preparations are underway to establish the university. A technical experts' committee is currently drafting the curriculum, with plans to offer specialized degree and diploma programs in forestry, agroforestry, and social forestry.

These courses aim to equip students with practical skills, as well as creating new job and employment opportunities for youth in the field.

Once completed, this forestry university will not only be the first in Uttar Pradesh and North India but also the second in the entire country. The only other forestry university in India is located in Telangana, upgraded from a forestry college and research institute.

Globally, this will be the fourth such university, with the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, established in 1906, operating as a deemed university.

