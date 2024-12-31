Mahakumbh 2025 :Yogi government directs special arrangements at 138 shops within the fair area

To support Akharas, institutions, and Kalpvasis during Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a subsidized ration scheme, offering flour at Rs 5/kg and rice at Rs 6/kg. Under CM Yogi's directives, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the fair area for smooth distribution.

Dedicated to making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand, spectacular event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements, with special attention to the food requirements of devotees. The government has effectively opened its "food granary" for the Mahakumbh, arranging for 1.2 lakh white ration cards for Kalpvasis to access subsidized items.

Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions will benefit from significantly reduced prices on essential supplies. Flour will be available at Rs 5 per kilogram, rice at Rs 6 per kilogram, and sugar at Rs 18 per kilogram. Additionally, the government has allocated 800 permits to Akharas and institutions.

In addition to subsidized rations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured comprehensive facilities for cooking food during Mahakumbh 2025. Agencies have been appointed in all 25 sectors to provide new gas connections to Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions, along with seamless refilling services.

Kalpvasis with their own empty gas cylinders can also avail of refilling facilities. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate three types of gas cylinders—5 kg, 14.2 kg, and 19 kg—to cater to varying needs.

To ensure uninterrupted food supply, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the Mahakumbh area. Additionally, five food storage warehouses have been prepared, stocked with 6,000 metric tons of flour, 4,000 metric tons of rice, and 2,000 metric tons of sugar. These facilities aim to prevent any inconvenience for Akharas, Kalpvasis, and institutions.

Under this initiative, each Kalpvasi will be provided with 3 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, and 1 kg of sugar. This ration facility will be available from January through the end of February.

The "One Nation One Card" scheme will also be implemented to ensure accessibility for all eligible beneficiaries. To further streamline the distribution process, each shop has been stocked with 100 quintals of goods to meet the daily needs of participants

