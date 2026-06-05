On his 54th birthday and World Environment Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative by planting a sapling. He highlighted UP's increased forest cover and extensive plantation drives inspired by PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday marked his 54th birthday and World Environment Day by planting a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative at his 5 Kalidas Marg official residence in Lucknow.

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UP's Environmental Achievements Highlighted

Chief Minister congratulated citizens on World Environment Day, highlighting the state's significant increase in forest cover and extensive tree plantation drives over the past nine years, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the occasion, CM Yogi said, "I congratulate everyone on World Environment Day. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, over the past 9 years, the state government has taken numerous important steps while fulfilling its responsibilities towards the environment and nature. The state's forest cover has increased. Large-scale tree plantation is being done for the protection of the environment and for resolving problems like global warming and environmental issues."

Yogi Adityanath outlined the state's successful environmental initiatives, highlighting campaigns against single-use plastic, free soil provisions for local ponds, and extensive water conservation measures. "Numerous steps have been taken. Plastic-free campaign, discouraging single-use plastic in our villages and cities... Providing soil free of cost for ponds in every village and city from April to June. These and many more initiatives have been successfully implemented in the state. Numerous steps have been taken for water conservation," said Uttar Pradesh CM.

A Call to Action for Citizens

He marked World Environment Day by addressing human-driven climate change and urging every citizen to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree-planting campaign. CM asserted, "Today is World Environment Day; I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you. The entire world is currently grappling with serious environmental concerns. We are witnessing the adverse effects of this environmental change. This is a man-made disaster, and the solution to this problem must also be found by humans. While fulfilling their obligations towards Earth, we initiated a campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', for every citizen."

He urged residents and students to plant trees as the state sets a target to plant five crore saplings using stocks from the Forest Department. "It is our good fortune that UP, which has undertaken a massive plantation drive of over 242 crore saplings in the last 9 years, is continuing this legacy today on World Environment Day with the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program. I call upon all these school students to successfully advance this campaign... On the occasion of 'Van Mahotsav', the UP government urges every resident of the state to plant at least one tree in their mother's name and participate in this major initiative. To support this, the Forest Department has prepared over 50 crore saplings; today, we are moving forward with a target of planting 5 crore trees," CM added.

PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praying for his "long and healthy life."

In an 'X' post, PM Modi praised CM Yogi's leadership, stating that he has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-around growth. "Best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji, on his birthday. His work towards the state's progress is noteworthy. He has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-around growth. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said. (ANI)