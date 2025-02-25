Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's industrial investment strides, driven by streamlined approvals and strategic policies. The state's per capita income has nearly doubled, and GDP has surged, fueled by mega projects and infrastructural advancements.

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the House, highlighted the state's strides in industrial investment. He emphasized the concerted efforts made by the government, including the introduction of 33 sectoral policies and the implementation of a robust single-window system. Over 500 types of NOCs were made available on a single portal to streamline approvals, eliminating human intervention. Additionally, the Nivesh Sarathi portal was launched to ensure continuous monitoring of MoUs and facilitate online incentives for investors. As a result of these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh has been recognized as the Top Achiever State in Ease of Doing Business.  

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a prime investment destination, with several mega projects taking shape. A Mega Integrated Textiles Park is set to be developed on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, while key industrial zones such as Apparel Park (Hardoi), Mega Leather Park (Hardoi-Kanpur), Plastic Park (Gorakhpur), Perfume Park (Kannauj), and Chemical & Pharma Parks (Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Hapur) are under construction. Additionally, a Medical Device Park is coming up near Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar), and a Pharma Park is being developed in Lalitpur.  

Discussing the state’s economic progress, CM Yogi noted the remarkable rise in per capita income, nearly doubling from ₹48,520 in 2016-17 to ₹93,514 in 2023-24. He said, "The state's GDP has surged from ₹12.82 lakh crore (2016-17) to over ₹25.48 lakh crore (2023-24), with projections indicating it will surpass ₹27.5 lakh crore this fiscal year. With the inclusion of the Mahakumbh, UP’s GDP is expected to reach an impressive ₹30 lakh crore." 

Highlighting the state’s infrastructural transformation, the Chief Minister underscored that UP now boasts exceptional connectivity via water, land, and air. Dubbed the Expressway State of India, UP will account for 55% of the nation’s expressways upon completion of the Ganga Expressway. Furthermore, the state has developed a robust rail-highway network, and the PM Rural Road Scheme has granted final approval for connecting 250 hamlets with rural roads.  

With these advancements, Uttar Pradesh continues its journey toward becoming a powerhouse of economic growth and industrial excellence, CM Yogi remarked.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress high command summons Kerala leaders for crucial meeting in Delhi amid internal disputes shashi tharoor anr

Congress high command summons Kerala leaders for crucial meeting in Delhi amid internal disputes

CM Yogi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav: 'Opposition leader turns sanatani from Samajwadi'

CM Yogi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav: 'Opposition leader turns sanatani from Samajwadi'

Eknath Shinde hails Mahakumbh 2025 as a symbol of Sanatan Tradition and global unity

Eknath Shinde hails Mahakumbh 2025 as a symbol of Sanatan Tradition and global unity

Venjarammoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed

CM Yogi defends UPs law and order says its a model for the nation despite opposition criticism

CM Yogi defends UP's law and order, says it’s a model for the nation despite opposition criticism

Recent Stories

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller vkp

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid Triber and Kiger priced at Rs 79500 gcw

Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid, Triber and Kiger – priced at Rs 79,500!

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific vkp

China flexes Naval muscle near Australia and NZ, secures strategic deal in South Pacific

How to become a government school teacher in India iwh

How to become a government school teacher in India

Realme 55-inch 4K Smart TV at just Rs 27,000 on Flipkart! Check details gcw

Realme 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 27,000 on Flipkart! Check details

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon