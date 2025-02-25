Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh ranked as top achiever in ease of doing business

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's industrial investment strides, driven by streamlined approvals and strategic policies. The state's per capita income has nearly doubled, and GDP has surged, fueled by mega projects and infrastructural advancements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the House, highlighted the state's strides in industrial investment. He emphasized the concerted efforts made by the government, including the introduction of 33 sectoral policies and the implementation of a robust single-window system. Over 500 types of NOCs were made available on a single portal to streamline approvals, eliminating human intervention. Additionally, the Nivesh Sarathi portal was launched to ensure continuous monitoring of MoUs and facilitate online incentives for investors. As a result of these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh has been recognized as the Top Achiever State in Ease of Doing Business.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a prime investment destination, with several mega projects taking shape. A Mega Integrated Textiles Park is set to be developed on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, while key industrial zones such as Apparel Park (Hardoi), Mega Leather Park (Hardoi-Kanpur), Plastic Park (Gorakhpur), Perfume Park (Kannauj), and Chemical & Pharma Parks (Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Hapur) are under construction. Additionally, a Medical Device Park is coming up near Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar), and a Pharma Park is being developed in Lalitpur.

Discussing the state’s economic progress, CM Yogi noted the remarkable rise in per capita income, nearly doubling from ₹48,520 in 2016-17 to ₹93,514 in 2023-24. He said, "The state's GDP has surged from ₹12.82 lakh crore (2016-17) to over ₹25.48 lakh crore (2023-24), with projections indicating it will surpass ₹27.5 lakh crore this fiscal year. With the inclusion of the Mahakumbh, UP’s GDP is expected to reach an impressive ₹30 lakh crore."

Highlighting the state’s infrastructural transformation, the Chief Minister underscored that UP now boasts exceptional connectivity via water, land, and air. Dubbed the Expressway State of India, UP will account for 55% of the nation’s expressways upon completion of the Ganga Expressway. Furthermore, the state has developed a robust rail-highway network, and the PM Rural Road Scheme has granted final approval for connecting 250 hamlets with rural roads.

With these advancements, Uttar Pradesh continues its journey toward becoming a powerhouse of economic growth and industrial excellence, CM Yogi remarked.

Latest Videos