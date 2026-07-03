UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the new Rs 464-crore RUPAAM campus in Lucknow for modern administrative training. He emphasised that this, along with prosperous farmers, is the foundation for a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy (RUPAAM) in Lucknow, which is designed for modern administrative training.

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In a post on X, CM Yogi emphasised that a capable administration and prosperous farmers form the strong foundation of a "Developed Uttar Pradesh," noting that the new Rs 464-crore campus is a direct result of this resolve. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the 9th "Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026," where a commemorative volume will be released, and progressive gardeners will be honoured.

"Capable administration and prosperous farmers are the strong foundation of a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh.' With this very resolve, the inauguration of the state-of-the-art new campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy--built at a cost exceeding Rs 464 crore over an area of more than 22 acres for modern administrative training--will take place today in Lucknow," CM Yogi stated. "At the same time, the 9th 'Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026' will be inaugurated, its commemorative volume will be released, and progressive gardeners will be honoured. This confluence of good governance and agricultural prosperity will impart new momentum to Uttar Pradesh's journey of development."

State-of-the-Art Campus Details

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the new RUPAAM campus has been constructed at a cost exceeding approximately Rs 464 crore and spans over 22 acres. The campus is equipped with world-class infrastructure to organise national and international-level training programs.

It features modern residential facilities, a smart and high-tech training environment, and dedicated modules for good governance, leadership development, and capacity building. This state-of-the-art campus will play a pivotal role in training administrative officers and personnel to meet modern challenges. It aims to elevate the quality of good governance, transparency, and public service across the state to new heights, marking a historic step toward building an excellent administrative system for a developed Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)