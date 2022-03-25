Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for 2nd time; Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak as DyCM

Adityanath became the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to be sworn in with an overwhelming majority at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 273 of the 403 seats in the recently ended Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) gained 125 seats.

Yogi Adityanath has sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time on Friday, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP officials, and Bollywood stars at a crowded Lucknow stadium. He will have two deputies again. Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was defeated in the UP election, will remain Deputy Chief Minister. Dinesh Sharma, on the other hand, will be replaced by Brahmin leader Brajesh Pathak.

Apart with Yogi Adityanath, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Ashish Patel, and Sanjay Nishad took their oaths as Ministers in Yogi Adityanath's new Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Additionally, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaivir Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, and Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' took oaths as Yogi Cabinet 2.0 Ministers.

The BJP regained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 of 403 seats and garnering 41.29 percent of the vote. Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a landslide win, is the state's first Chief Minister in 37 years to return to office after serving a full term.

