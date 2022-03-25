Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: From Big B to Anupam Kher; here's who could attend swearing-in ceremony

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister in a big event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Friday. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Kangana Ranaut have been invited by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The event's primary guest will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top Union Cabinet ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others will attend.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Jai Rm Thakur, Manohar Lal Khattar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nitish Kumar are among the chief ministers slated to attend Yogi Adityanath's inauguration ceremony with his new Cabinet.

    The BJP has also invited prominent BJP chief ministers and industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, to the major event, which is set to take place today at 4 p.m. According to reports, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, and others have been invited.

    According to rumours, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been invited to the inauguration ceremony. Surprisingly, Big B's wife, Jaya Bachchan, is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.
    Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Boney Kapoor, have been invited.

    The celebration will also include 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, actor Anupam Kher, and yoga teacher Baba Ramdev.
    The saffron party has invited 60 entrepreneurs, including Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries.

    This is just the second time in the state's history that a single party has won two consecutive assembly elections. At a gathering of the party's newly elected MLAs, Adityanath said the prime minister's inclusive motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas had an influence on the UP election results, and he thanked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding him through his first term.

    In the recently ended Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance won 273 of 403 seats. The biggest opposition coalition, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), won 125 seats.

