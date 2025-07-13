As Axiom-4 ends, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla described his time on the ISS as magical and emotional. Echoing Rakesh Sharma's words, he said India today looks proud, fearless and confident, even from space.

After spending two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is ready to return home. As the Axiom-4 mission nears its end, Shukla gave an emotional and powerful farewell message, filled with hope, pride and gratitude.

Speaking during a formal send-off ceremony, he repeated the iconic words of Rakesh Sharma, India's first man in space, "India still looks saare jahan se achcha from space."

He added, "Aaj ka Bharat space se nidar, garv se purn dikhta hai (Today’s India looks fearless and full of pride from space)."

'It's been an incredible journey'

Shukla described his stay at the ISS as ‘almost magical’. He thanked his fellow astronauts and the teams that supported the mission. “This journey was made incredible by the people here. It’s been a joy working with professionals like you.” He also said,

"We've done a lot of science, outreach, and always looked down on Earth, it still feels magical."

He thanked ISRO for the opportunity, NASA for their support, and researchers and students who helped with the experiments.

Celebrating collaboration in space

At the farewell, astronauts from all six nations involved in Axiom-4 gathered for a meal representing their cultures. Shukla's message was echoed by others on the team. Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson praised the bond between teams on the ISS.

Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu added, "We came with a purpose. We made friends in space. We created beautiful memories, funny videos, amazing science and proved that people from different countries can do great things together."

Undocking on July 14, return on July 15

According to NASA, the four-member Ax-4 crew will undock from the Harmony module's space-facing port aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on July 14 at 7:05 am. EDT, depending on weather.

They are expected to splash down off the coast of California on July 15 at 3:00 pm IST, as confirmed by India's Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The Axiom-4 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on June 25 and reached the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.