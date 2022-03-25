Yogi Adityanath's mega oath ceremony: Roads to avoid, how to reach venue and more

Due to the new government's swearing-in event, Shaheed Path will be closed from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday. Normal cars would not be permitted to travel from Kamta Tirahe to Kanpur Road Tirahe. At the same time, big trucks will be barred from entering the city boundaries until late at night.

The new government's swearing-in event will be attended by sages and other dignitaries. Special arrangements have been made at the Ekana Stadium for this. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the primary guest at the swearing-in event on the main stage, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries will be there. On both sides of the stage, two special hallways have been created for the visitors, in which numerous VVIPs, VIPs, MPs, MLAs, and notable entrepreneurs will be present.

This gate will also have strict security measures in place. People will be able to enter the stadium only after passing through the metal detector situated at the entrance, whilst the general public will be able to enter through Gates 1 and 2. Dignitaries from the capital and other areas will be admitted through both of these doors.

According to the airport management, 30 chartered planes will arrive in Lucknow. Following the receipt of this information, additional preparations for the parking of the hired aircraft were arranged. Continuous preparations are being done to guarantee that the visitors attending the celebration have no problems. Along with this, effort is being taken to ensure that routine flights are not disrupted by chartered aircraft. A team of air traffic controllers has been assembled to ensure that everything runs well throughout the event. At the same time, a separate assistance desk has been established to ensure that travellers are not inconvenienced.

All businesses within a 3-kilometer radius of Ekana Stadium will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the event. This choice was made by the institution operators themselves. The administration has not released a formal letter on the subject. The Palacio Mall, which contains approximately 500 stores, is located just adjacent to the stadium. At the same time, stores established near Ahimamau and dhaba-restaurants on the side of Shaheed Path will stay closed. Normal cars will be unable to travel on Shaheed Path from other turns, including Ahimamau, Utretia, and Ramabai.

Vehicles travelling to Gomtinagar Extension, Gomtinagar, Telibagh, Utretia, and Ahimamau will be able to use the service road and underpass built adjacent to Shaheed Path.

Buses from Ayodhya will stop at the roundabout crossroads from the Indira Canal Bridge through Kisan Path, and right from Sultanpur Road via HCL police post. Visitors will walk around 500 metres via Placio Mall to approach the site through Gates 1 and 2. These buses will be parked from Gol Chakkar crossroads towards HCL.

