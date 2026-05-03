UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticised the 'uncle-nephew' corruption culture in past recruitment processes. Distributing appointment letters, he highlighted his government's transparent, merit-based system, ending an era of favouritism and bribery.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday criticised what he called the "uncle-nephew" culture of corruption in past recruitment processes, as he distributed appointment letters to newly selected candidates in the state's Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Addressing the ceremony in Lucknow, CM Yogi highlighted how his government has transformed the recruitment system into a transparent and merit-based process, ending the era of favouritism and bribery that once prevailed in the state.

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Past Recruitment Fraught with Corruption

"Otherwise, what used to happen earlier? The chairman of the recruitment board used to sit on one side, and the uncle-nephew duo used to set out to collect money. Everyone knew it. Names used to be written on pieces of paper. And when the time came to go to jail, it was the chairman who used to get caught," he said.

Fight Against Corruption Starts from Within

CM Yogi stressed that the fight against corruption must begin from within the system itself. "If we want to stop dishonest politicians and corrupt bureaucrats, we must start from ourselves. The common people want to live their lives honestly, and we have to associate ourselves with that process," he added.

Fulfilling Aspirations Through Fair Recruitment

Emphasising the aspirations of families and youth, the Chief Minister said that every parent dreams of a secure future for their children after education. He noted that parents make consistent efforts to provide good education and guide their children towards a stable career path. "Naturally, every parent wishes that their child, after being educated, could move toward a secure future. For this, they try to provide good education at their level and try to show the right path," he said.

CM Yogi added that the present recruitment system ensures fairness, where processes are conducted openly and without bias. "The one under whose leadership this recruitment process is being completed is sitting right there among you, but you don't recognise them this is an example of fairness," he said, referring to the institutional leadership overseeing recruitment.

A Message of Responsibility to New Recruits

Highlighting the newly selected candidates, the Chief Minister said that their selection represents a new opportunity and a responsibility to uphold integrity in public service. He said that the state government has provided a fair and transparent platform to the youth, enabling them to fulfill their aspirations and contribute to governance. "The dreams of your parents are being fulfilled. Fulfilling these dreams is like entering a new era for you. It is also your responsibility that if the government has provided such a platform, then you must perform with honesty and dedication. If we do this, people's trust in the system will remain strong," CM Yogi said.

Linking Past Corruption to 'BIMARU' Status

Further, CM Yogi linked past systemic issues in recruitment to broader governance challenges in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the state's earlier image as a "BIMARU" state was the result of discrimination, corruption, and irregularities in selection processes. "Uttar Pradesh did not become a 'BIMARU' state without reason. Discrimination in the selection process, along with dishonesty and corruption, had made this state sick. It had been turned into an anarchic state plagued by hooliganism. There was a time when people did not feel safe, and curfews remained a recurring feature in several areas," he said.