A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Narayanpur to honour five security personnel who died in an IED blast on the Kanker-Narayanpur border. The incident occurred during a recovery operation for explosives planted by Naxals.

Tributes Paid to Fallen Personnel

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Narayanpur police lines on Sunday to honour four security personnel who lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a recovery operation in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area on Saturday, officials said.

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The personnel who lost their lives in action were given a ceremonial farewell with full honours at the Narayanpur police lines, and the government has announced support and compensation for their families. One more injured personnel, who was undergoing treatment in Raipur, also succumbed to his injuries, officials added.

Inspector General of Bastar Range P Sundarraj said the incident occurred during an operation to recover explosives planted in the region and confirmed the deaths of four personnel in the blast. He stated that although Naxal activity has significantly reduced in the region, leftover improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continue to pose a serious threat.

"On 2 May, an accidental explosive blast occurred during a recovery operation in Chhotebethiya, Kanker-Narayanpur border area. Four personnel, Inspector Sukram, Constable Sanjay, Constable Krishnakumar, and Constable Pramanand, died. After the post-mortem, their bodies were given a final salute at Narayanpur district headquarters before being sent with honour to their native places," Sundarraj said while speaking to ANI.

He further informed that the fifth personnel, Constable Parmanand, succumbed during treatment in Raipur and will also be given a ceremonial farewell before being sent to his native place. Senior officials, police personnel and security forces paid tributes to the deceased, saluting their sacrifice.

Investigation Underway, Lingering Threat of IEDs

Sundarraj further added that forensic and ballistic examinations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the blast and to strengthen preventive measures in the region.

"Another martyr, Constable Parmanand, passed away during treatment in Raipur and will also be given a farewell before his body is sent to his home. District officials, police, and security forces paid tribute, saluting their supreme sacrifice. Authorities noted that while Naxal activity has largely ended, earlier planted IEDs remain a danger. Forensic and ballistic examinations are underway to prevent future incidents. Families of the martyrs will receive government support, including insurance and compensation," he further said.

Background of the Incident

A day earlier, Sundarraj P said the incident occurred in the forest area of Adnar on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

In an earlier statement, Sundarraj P said the incident took place in the forest area of Adnar on the Narayanpur-Kanker border, where security forces have been actively engaged in recovery operations of Maoist dumps.

"In the Bastar division, in the years 2025 and 2026, a large number of Maoist cadres have renounced the path of violence and come forward for rehabilitation. Based on information provided by them and based on information available to the police, security forces are continuously recovering Maoist dumps containing IEDs, weapons, arms, ammunition, shells, and other materials," he had said. Authorities have assured that families of the martyrs will receive all eligible government assistance, including insurance and compensation benefits. (ANI)