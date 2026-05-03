On World Press Freedom Day, Arvind Kejriwal stressed the media's duty to question both govt and opposition impartially. The Congress party criticised India's rank of 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, calling the situation 'very serious'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the role of the press is extremely important in a democracy on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

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He stated that journalists must hold both the government and the opposition accountable in an impartial manner so that democratic systems function effectively and no political side deviates from its responsibilities.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Greetings to fellow journalists on World Press Freedom Day. The role of the press in democracy is extremely crucial. The responsibility of the press is to question both the government and the opposition with complete impartiality, so that neither the opposition nor the government ever deviates from their path." विश्व प्रेस स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पत्रकार साथियों को शुभकामनाएँ। लोकतंत्र में प्रेस की भूमिका बहुत ही अहम है। प्रेस की ज़िम्मेदारी है कि वो सत्ता और विपक्ष दोनों से पूरी निष्पक्षता के साथ सवाल करे ताकि विपक्ष और सत्ता दोनों ही अपने रास्ते से कभी न भटकें। एक मज़बूत लोकतंत्र में… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 3, 2026

He further emphasised that in a strong democracy, journalists must be free to speak the truth without fear or pressure. "In a strong democracy, journalists should have the freedom to speak the truth without any fear," the post added.

Significance of World Press Freedom Day

Every year, May 3 is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day. This occasion celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom and is an opportunity to evaluate press freedom worldwide, to defend the media from attacks on their independence, and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

The day holds significance for press freedom and its independence. It is a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

Congress Slams Centre Over Press Freedom Index

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Congress party also launched a sharp attack on the state of press freedom in India, citing the country's ranking of 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, which places it in the "very serious" category.

Congress said that a free press is the voice of democracy, but alleged that it is under attack. In a post on X, it expressed solidarity with journalists and voices that "speak truth to power" and strive to protect democratic values. "A free press is the voice of democracy, but today that voice is under attack. India ranks 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, falling into the "very serious" category. On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress party stands firmly with every fearless voice that speaks truth to power and fights to protect democracy," the post read. (ANI)