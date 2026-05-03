Nishant Kumar begins his 'Sadbhav Yatra' from Patna. The JD(U) leader's outreach program aims to strengthen the party organisation, connect with people across all communities, and understand ground realities in Bihar.

Nishant Kumar on Sunday began his 'Sadbhav Yatra' from the party office in Patna, saying the outreach programme aims to strengthen the party organisation and connect with people across communities.

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Purpose of 'Sadbhav Yatra'

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the yatra seeks to bring together people from all sections of society. "We've named it Sadbhav Yatra. Its meaning is to take everyone along. Rich, poor, Dalit, extremely poor, minority, we should take everyone along. There should be a feeling of love for everyone. Gandhi ji also launched his first Satyagraha from the land of Champaran. My father also made all his journeys from there. I am also starting my journey from there. Its purpose is to strengthen the organisation, to meet our worker brothers, to listen to their views, and to talk to them," he said.

Party Leaders Laud Initiative

JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar praised the initiative, saying it would help Kumar understand ground realities and contribute to governance. "The journey will be splendid... Nishant Kumar will gauge, understand the ground-level truth, and strengthen the government with his valuable suggestions... Nishant Kumar first wants to understand Bihar and engage in dialogue with the people," he told ANI.

Another party leader, Rajiv Ranjan, said there were high expectations from Kumar and that he would take the party's policies and programmes to the public. "The expectations of the people of Bihar from Nishant Kumar are quite high. The party workers are also excited... Nishant will take the party's policies, programs, and achievements to every individual," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said there was enthusiasm among both party workers and the public. "Everyone in the party is excited. Nishant Kumar's tour will be successful because even the general public is excited, and people want him to be more and more active," he said.

Earlier, JD(U) Bihar chief Umesh Kushwaha said the 'Sadbhav Yatra' is aimed at direct engagement with people at the grassroots level and addressing their concerns. "Just as our leader regarded the entire state of Bihar as his own family, Nishant Kumar will traverse the length and breadth of the state with that very same spirit," Kushwaha said.

Yatra's Phased Rollout

The yatra will take place in several phases. The first leg began from Bagaha on May 3 and 4, while the second phase will start from the historic region of Vaishali. (ANI)