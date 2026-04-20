UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the INDI alliance in West Bengal, accusing parties like TMC and Congress of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill and having no agenda for SC/STs. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed TMC would be finished if BJP wins.

Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition in Bengal Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and Samawadi Party over their stance concerning Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and alleged that they have no agenda for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

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Addressing an election rally here, he said people will give reply to the opposition parties over their stance on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. "Congress, TMC, and the INDI alliance ruled India for over 60 years. But they had no agenda for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. These people insult Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. They violated protocol during the President's visit to Bengal and insulted her. The people of India will not accept this," he said.

"The TMC, Congress, DMK, and SP all displayed the same behaviour during the recent Parliament session. You must have seen how these parties prevented the passage of the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which Prime Minister Modi wanted to implement in 2029. This demonstrates that insulting the tribal population, insulting the youth, insulting the farmers and insulting the poor has become their nature. But now the public has become aware. They will no longer accept governments engaged in this type of corruption and misconduct," he added.

'TMC Will Be Finished Permanently': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also campaigned in West Bengal, claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be finished "permanently" if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state. "Why is Mamata afraid of Modiji because she knows that if the BJP ever comes to power in Bengal, her politics will be over. Just as we permanently locked away Congress in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and in Bihar. Once the BJP wins here, TMC too will be finished permanently," Sarma said.

"I'm amazed when I hear their claims. Sometimes I watch TV and laugh. Humayun Kabir said he will build the Babri Masjid. In reality, they can't deliver. With a BJP government, all of this will be settled in one go," he added.

West Bengal will go the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.