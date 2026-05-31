Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in Delhi to discuss cabinet formation. Ahead of his June 3 swearing-in, he stated the party will decide on the number of ministers, a decision yet to be finalised.

Cabinet Size and Phased Induction Earlier today, DK Shivakumar said that he does not know how many leaders will be inducted into his cabinet and will take oath with him on June 3. When asked if other leaders would be sworn in with him, he told reporters in Bengaluru, "I don't know. Whatever the party high command decides will happen."Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised. Talking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, "We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we'll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We'll know more after June 3."The Congress chief said that there was no proposal to induct ministers in the new cabinet as of now. However, he informed about a second phase of inducting ministers in the cabinet, which will come after 15 days or a month. "The proposal hasn't arrived yet--whether it's eight or ten is still unknown. Once we have it, we'll proceed with the first phase accordingly. There's a plan to appoint the remaining members in a second phase, perhaps fifteen days or a month later," he said. Leaders Congratulate Shivakumar Senior Karnataka Congress leader HK Patil said, "I met designate CM Shivakumar and discussed a few things. It was a cordial meeting, and I came to congratulate him. There will be a cabinet formation. That will be decided after the Chief Minister consults with the high command and senior leaders."Congress MLA Sharan Prakash Patil said that he does not aspire for a Cabinet post and will remain loyal to the party. Sharan Prakash Patil, "We have come here to congratulate DK Shivakumar. As party president and DCM, he has worked very hard, always seen as a true party man. As far as the cabinet is concerned, I don't aspire for anything. Whatever the party decides is fine. I am loyal to the party, and I don't seek positions." Formal Government Formation Process Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.DK Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar will hold a meeting with the party's leadership in New Delhi on Monday to discuss cabinet berths and other political developments in the state, Congress sources stated.Earlier today, DK Shivakumar said that he does not know how many leaders will be inducted into his cabinet and will take oath with him on June 3. When asked if other leaders would be sworn in with him, he told reporters in Bengaluru, "I don't know. Whatever the party high command decides will happen."Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised. Talking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, "We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we'll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We'll know more after June 3."The Congress chief said that there was no proposal to induct ministers in the new cabinet as of now. However, he informed about a second phase of inducting ministers in the cabinet, which will come after 15 days or a month. "The proposal hasn't arrived yet--whether it's eight or ten is still unknown. Once we have it, we'll proceed with the first phase accordingly. There's a plan to appoint the remaining members in a second phase, perhaps fifteen days or a month later," he said.Senior Karnataka Congress leader HK Patil said, "I met designate CM Shivakumar and discussed a few things. It was a cordial meeting, and I came to congratulate him. There will be a cabinet formation. That will be decided after the Chief Minister consults with the high command and senior leaders."Congress MLA Sharan Prakash Patil said that he does not aspire for a Cabinet post and will remain loyal to the party. Sharan Prakash Patil, "We have come here to congratulate DK Shivakumar. As party president and DCM, he has worked very hard, always seen as a true party man. As far as the cabinet is concerned, I don't aspire for anything. Whatever the party decides is fine. I am loyal to the party, and I don't seek positions."Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.DK Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source