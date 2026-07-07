UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed law and order, infrastructure in Sultanpur have improved since 2017. He accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of allowing hooliganism, obstructing festivals, and widespread land encroachments by goons.

CM Yogi contrasts his govt with previous SP rule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said law and order, infrastructure and connectivity in Sultanpur had improved since 2017, while accusing the previous Samajwadi Party government of allowing hooliganism and land encroachments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister alleged that before 2017, disturbances would erupt in Sultanpur ahead of festivals and celebrations such as Durga Puja and Ram Navami were obstructed. He also claimed that the poor were deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes, development had stalled and the route connecting Ayodhya to Prayagraj via Sultanpur was in a neglected condition.

Infrastructure Development Highlighted

Highlighting infrastructure development, Adityanath said the Purvanchal Expressway now passes through Sultanpur, enabling people to reach the Ayodhya International Airport via a four-lane highway in about 45 minutes, Lucknow in one-and-a-half hours and Varanasi in around two hours

Adityanath slams SP over 'hooliganism', land encroachment

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister claimed that a saying had become common that "Seeing a 'Sapai' (SP member), a young woman would tremble with fear," which, according to him, reflected the sentiment of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath further alleged that Samajwadi Party-linked goons would encroach upon public land wherever they found it. He said that after his government assumed office, it directed that anyone who had encroached upon government land or land belonging to the poor should vacate it within 24 hours, failing which the administration would take action. He claimed that 64,000 acres of land had since been reclaimed.

Lucknow Airport land grab case cited

Citing an example, the Chief Minister alleged that a 120-acre land parcel near Lucknow Airport had been encroached upon by a land mafia figure linked to the Samajwadi Party. He said that after his government ordered an investigation and an FIR was registered, the individual surrendered. According to Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Institute now stands on that land. (ANI)