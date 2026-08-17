Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma released Rs 47.93 crore as interim flood aid to 31,951 families via DBT. This brings the total assistance to Rs 146.26 crore for 96,842 families. A damage assessment survey is ongoing for further compensation.

As part of the State Government's efforts to assuage the sufferings of the flood affected people by providing financial assistance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, released interim flood assistance amounting of Rs 47.93 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 31,951 families, with each receiving Rs 15,000 in the districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. The funds were released at a programme held in Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The assistance benefitted 22,657 families in Sivasagar district, 6,028 families in Charaideo district, 2,324 families in Jorhat district and 942 families in Golaghat district. It may be noted that following the release of Rs 2,500 each to beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme in these four districts, the Government had, on August 4, transferred financial assistance amounting to Rs 97.34 crore through DBT to 64,891 flood-affected families at the rate of Rs 15,000 each family. The beneficiaries included 43,909 families in Sivasagar, 13,997 families in Charaideo, 5,388 families in Jorhat and 1,597 families in Golaghat. Through these initiatives, the State Government has so far provided a total of Rs 146.26 crore to 96,842 flood-affected families.

Relief Process Nearing Completion

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Assam Government continues to extend all necessary assistance to help the flood-affected people of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat return to normal life. He said that with today's disbursement, the process of providing interim relief is almost complete. However, verification of records relating to nearly 3,000 flood-affected families in Sivasagar district is still underway. Once the verification process is completed, eligible families will also receive the interim relief amount.

Damage Assessment Survey

The Chief Minister further informed that survey work to assess flood-related damages has already commenced and that 1,144 teachers have been engaged for this purpose. Based on data collected by the survey teams, information has so far been received regarding 2,681 fully damaged houses, 18,887 cattle sheds, nearly 41,000 handloom assets and more than 5.98 lakh livestock affected across the four districts. Referring to the ongoing assessment of losses in the agriculture and fisheries sectors, Sarma stated that crop damage affecting 99,256 farmers has been reported so far.

Stating that the ongoing survey is expected to be completed within August, the Chief Minister said that the survey findings would be made available on a dedicated portal for flood-affected people to review. Based on grievances and objections raised by affected individuals, a second phase of surveys will also be conducted from early September until September 10-11. The final list of damages is expected to be published by September 15. He further stated that any additional objections received thereafter would also be addressed through fresh verification and surveys.

Sarma said that the State Government aims to transfer financial assistance directly to affected families through DBT by November on the basis of information gathered through the rapid surveys. He added that damage reports amounting to approximately Rs 480 crore have been received so far.

Future Aid and Reconstruction

The Chief Minister also stated that the Government would take steps to facilitate house construction for flood-affected beneficiaries eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He added that necessary measures have already been initiated for the repair of schools, Anganwadi centres, Namghars and other public institutions damaged by the floods.

Referring to compensation for families of those who lost their lives in the floods, Sarma said that the process of providing financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh to the next of kin is continuing. He further informed that 1,712 flood-affected individuals have already availed themselves of the relief measures announced regarding repayment of bank loan instalments, and applications for this benefit may be submitted until August 31. The Chief Minister also stated that 1,598 insurance claims have so far been filed by flood-affected persons and that 170 claims have already been settled.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Minister Biswajit Daimary, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, LS Changsan and other senior officials of the department were present on the occasion.

According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 105 people of the state have lost their lives in floods so far this year. (ANI)