UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on SP's Akhilesh Yadav over his Ayodhya remarks, accusing the previous government of opposing Hindu traditions, shooting at Ram devotees, and banning festivals like Kavad Yatra and Krishna Janmashtami.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a review meeting regarding past projects and the action plan for new projects of the Public Works Department in the Agra Division. Earlier today, while addressing a public programme during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 143 development projects worth Rs 548 crore in Hathras, CM Yogi launched a frontal attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his earlier remarks on Ayodhya, accusing the party of opposing religious traditions and development linked to the Hindu faith.

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CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over Ayodhya Remarks

"I was reading a statement of the President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. He was saying that if his government comes, it will make Ayodhya a religious city. What religious city will you make? You have seen your history," Yogi Adityanath said. CM Yogi further alleged that the earlier Samajwadi Party government had taken action against Ram devotees, stating, "Your people shot at the Ram devotees. Your government shot them."

Highlighting developments in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the city had transformed due to the efforts of devotees and the Modi government. "Today, with the hard work and effort of the Ram devotees, Ayodhya is under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Now, the Treta Yuga is being commemorated," he said.

'You Banned Kavad Yatra, Krishna Janmashtami'

Taking a dig at the opposition party in the UP assembly, he added, "Even your mouth is watering. You had also stopped the organisation of Krishna Janmashtami in police stations and jails. You had also put a ban on the Kavad Yatra."

Contrasts Temple and Graveyard Funding

The Chief Minister also cited development works in other districts, claiming that over 22 temples were beautified in Hathras. "Was this possible during the time of the Socialist Party? At that time, money used to go to the boundary walls of graveyards. We have diverted that same money towards temples," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is working to improve facilities for devotees across religious centres, including Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi Varanasi.