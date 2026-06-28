BRS's KT Rama Rao praised Hyderabad startup BluJ Aero for its second-gen eVTOL aircraft prototype. He hailed the T-Hub-incubated firm's efforts in developing hydrogen-electric and battery-powered VTOLs for short-distance mobility.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday praised Hyderabad-based startup BluJ Aero after it unveiled its second-generation prototype aircraft, describing it as a significant milestone in the company's efforts to develop electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

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KTR said he was "proud and delighted" to see another T-Hub-incubated startup making strides in the aerospace sector. He said BluJ Aero is developing hydrogen-electric and battery-powered VTOL aircraft for short-distance mobility, enabling faster passenger and cargo transport without the need for conventional airport infrastructure.

In a post on X, KTR wrote, "Proud and delighted to see yet another T-Hub incubated startup redefining the future of aerospace. Recently, BluJ Aero, a Hyderabad-based startup, unveiled its second-generation prototype aircraft, marking a major step in scaling up its eVTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) ambitions. BluJ Aero is developing hydrogen-electric and battery-powered VTOL aircraft for short-distance mobility, enabling fast passenger and cargo transport without conventional airport infrastructure."

Proud and delighted to see yet another T-Hub incubated startup redefining the future of aerospace. Recently, BluJ Aero, a Hyderabad-based startup, unveiled its second-generation prototype aircraft, marking a major step in scaling up its eVTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing)… pic.twitter.com/3HMh6prdgk — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 28, 2026

T-Hub's role and 'Built in Hyderabad' pride

KTR also highlighted that the aircraft was built entirely in Hyderabad and credited T-Hub for supporting the startup through mentorship, market access and its innovation ecosystem.

Recalling his association with the company, KTR said he had presented BluJ Aero with the "Most Promising Innovation Award" during the T-Hub Foundation Day celebrations in 2022. He wished the BluJ Aero team continued success, expressing confidence that the startup would achieve greater milestones in the aerospace sector.

"Built entirely in Hyderabad, @BlujAero is backed by @THubHyd, whose mentorship, market access, and innovation ecosystem have helped transform the company from a promising idea into a pioneering aerospace venture. I remember presenting them with the 'Most Promising Innovation Award' in 2022 on the occasion of T-Hub Foundation Day. Wishing the BluJ Aero team continued success as they soar to even greater heights," the post read.