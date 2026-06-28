Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slams Rahul Gandhi for 'creating unrest' over the NEET issue. The KPYCC also protested, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak and student deaths.

Meghwal Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Creating Unrest'

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahu Gandhi for "creating unrest" in the country. His remakrs came after Rahul Gandhi went among the NEET aspirants and led a protest rally in Rajasthan's Kota earlier in the month. "The way Rahul Gandhi is seen working these days is this: speak lies and then run away. That's why such issues are coming up. He engages in activities that spread unrest in the country. If you have any suggestions regarding the NEET exam, please do share them; we welcome that, but at the time when the exam is about to happen, you are coming among the students and creating unrest. This reflects exactly that," he said.

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Youth Congress Protests in Karnataka

A day earlier,the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) organised a torchlight rally demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the alleged deaths of students caused by the NEET question paper leak. Protesters shouted slogans such as "Save the Future of Students," "Implement a Transparent Education System," "Conduct a Fair Investigation into the NEET Scam," and "Provide Treatment to the Education System."

'Chatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The torchlight rally marked the first weekend of the 'Chatron Ki Goonj' anti-NEET campaign. Every weekend, the campaign will feature interactive sessions, anti-NEET music concerts, motivational speeches, walkathons, and various other programmes. In addition, campaign volunteers are visiting every classroom in colleges and universities to register students, with a target of enrolling 1.5 lakh students, the release said.

NEET-UG Re-examination Held Amidst Controversy

Meanwhile, on June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. (ANI)