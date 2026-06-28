Accused in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak were produced in a Bhiwandi court. The investigation will continue till July 6. The state government has formed an SIT to probe the matter, and the exam has been postponed.

The accused arrested in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak were produced before a court in Bhiwandi on Sunday as the investigation into the case continued. Public Prosecutor Advocate Maria Ansari said the probe would continue till July 6 and that the main accused from Maharashtra would be produced before the court by then. "The investigation will continue until the 6th. The team has to complete inquiries by the 6th. The main accused, from Maharashtra, will be presented in court by that date. One of the accused has also received medical treatment," Ansari told reporters.

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Opposition Slams Government Over Leak

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan targeted the Maharashtra government over the alleged paper leak, questioning how multiple examinations continued to be compromised despite previous such incidents. "Look at the way exam papers--whether NEET, CBSE, or now TET--are being leaked, with Maharashtra appearing to be the epicentre. According to investigations by government agencies, one must ask: why didn't the Maharashtra government take the TET exam seriously, and how did this leak happen? This is the government's responsibility; it ought to accept moral accountability," he told ANI.

Khan further said, "Today, 24 to 25 lakh students and their families have suffered because of the NEET issue; they are distressed and hurt. A similar situation has occurred with CBSE. Regarding TET, the exam scheduled for tomorrow had to be postponed due to the leak. So, who is responsible for the hurt and suffering caused to all these students and their families? The Maharashtra government must accept moral responsibility."

SIT Formed, Exam Postponed

Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar said the government has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. "Across Maharashtra, the TET exam was scheduled at 1,028 centres, with complete security arrangements in place. However, Bhiwandi police noticed suspicious activity linked to the examination and arrested three people. For a detailed investigation, the Home Department formed a five-member SIT. Taking precautionary measures, the examination was postponed," Bhoyar told reporters.

Police in Bhiwandi had conducted a raid based on intelligence inputs and detained three individuals in connection with the TET alleged paper leak case, which has led to the postponement of the exam. Officials said multiple sets of question papers were recovered and verified, confirming the leak of the examination material.

Thane Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities said further action will be taken against all those found involved, and strict measures, including action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have been proposed against the masterminds by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)