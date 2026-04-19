UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, saying PM Modi's focus on women, poor, youth, and farmers challenged casteism. He accused the INDIA bloc of 'sinfully' conspiring to block national interest initiatives.

PM's Vision Challenged Casteism: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 vision to work for the development of women, poor, youth, and farmers served as a direct challenge to those adhering to casteism for personal gain.

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While addressing a press conference here, Adityanath accused the Congress and its allies of consistently opposing progressive reforms. "All of us know that in 2014, when PM Modi came to power, he made one thing very clear. He said that there are only four castes in the country - women, poor, youth and farmers. Naturally, this was a challenge and a warning for those who looted the country in the name of casteism to prosper their own families with the intent to weaken India. So, Congress and all its partners have always opposed the progressive steps taken under the leadership of PM Modi," said the CM.

CM Slams INDIA Bloc's 'Anti-Women' Conduct

Adityanath stated that women across India are "enraged" by the INDIA bloc, accusing the Congress and its partners of "sinfully" conspiring to block every national interest initiative led by PM Modi.

"We can say that women are enraged about the Opposition's anti-women conduct. Rage can be seen among women for Congress and allies of the INDI Alliance - SP, RJD, TMC, DMK and other parties that were a part of this sin - that how INDI Alliance conspires to block each and every step taken in the interest of nation and society by the PM," said CM.

Adding to this, he said, "The conduct of INDI Alliance inside the Parliament, the conduct of Congress, SP, TMC and DMK draws our attention to a scene like that of Draupadi's 'cheerharan' (disrobing) in a crowded gathering. Irresponsible remarks by the Opposition and their conduct are not hidden from anyone."

Opposition Defeats Bill in Lok Sabha

On Friday, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census.

The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They called upon the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)