Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Lucknow, December 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will be a monumental event, with arrangements made to accommodate up to 100 crore devotees, surpassing the expected 40 crore attendance. The 45-day religious gathering, starting on January 13, 2025, will witness six crore devotees participating in the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, with preparations set for up to 10 crore attendees.

Adityanath detailed the extensive arrangements for the Mahakumbh, including 12 km of ghats and a vast area of 10,000 acres. The event will feature a mix of tradition and modernity, with the use of cutting-edge technology such as the AI-powered Bhashini app, offering information in 11 languages. The government is also emphasizing sustainability with eco-friendly measures, including zero liquid discharge systems, 1.5 lakh toilets, and a ban on single-use plastics.



During the address, CM Yogi also raised concerns over the 46-year-old Sambhal massacre, questioning why the perpetrators remain unpunished. He highlighted Sambhal’s ancient temple, an important symbol of heritage, and condemned efforts to suppress cultural truth.

Reflecting on the success of the 2019 Kumbh, Yogi credited its high standards of cleanliness, security, and organization, calling it a model for the upcoming Mahakumbh. He also indirectly criticized Congress and opposition parties for trying to monopolize India's heritage and accused them of hypocrisy for undermining constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Yogi reiterated the transformative impact of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asserting that the temple’s construction has spurred infrastructure development in the region. He pointed out the significant improvements in connectivity and development in places like Kashi and Ayodhya, areas that were once ignored.



Emphasizing the government's commitment to blending spirituality with progress, Yogi outlined the ongoing development projects in Prayagraj, including a modern riverfront, permanent ghat, and infrastructure upgrades, including renovated airports and railway stations, alongside expanded roadways.

“The Mahakumbh 2025 will be a unique blend of tradition, faith, and modernity, setting a new standard for religious events in India,” CM Yogi concluded.

