Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

CM Yogi Adityanath announced plans for the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, expecting 100 crore devotees. The event will feature modern amenities, sustainability measures, and advanced technology. Yogi also criticized opposition parties, emphasized Ayodhya's development, and outlined ongoing infrastructure projects in Prayagraj.

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Lucknow, December 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will be a monumental event, with arrangements made to accommodate up to 100 crore devotees, surpassing the expected 40 crore attendance. The 45-day religious gathering, starting on January 13, 2025, will witness six crore devotees participating in the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, with preparations set for up to 10 crore attendees. 

Adityanath detailed the extensive arrangements for the Mahakumbh, including 12 km of ghats and a vast area of 10,000 acres. The event will feature a mix of tradition and modernity, with the use of cutting-edge technology such as the AI-powered Bhashini app, offering information in 11 languages. The government is also emphasizing sustainability with eco-friendly measures, including zero liquid discharge systems, 1.5 lakh toilets, and a ban on single-use plastics. 

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

During the address, CM Yogi also raised concerns over the 46-year-old Sambhal massacre, questioning why the perpetrators remain unpunished. He highlighted Sambhal’s ancient temple, an important symbol of heritage, and condemned efforts to suppress cultural truth.

Reflecting on the success of the 2019 Kumbh, Yogi credited its high standards of cleanliness, security, and organization, calling it a model for the upcoming Mahakumbh. He also indirectly criticized Congress and opposition parties for trying to monopolize India's heritage and accused them of hypocrisy for undermining constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Yogi reiterated the transformative impact of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asserting that the temple’s construction has spurred infrastructure development in the region. He pointed out the significant improvements in connectivity and development in places like Kashi and Ayodhya, areas that were once ignored.

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

Emphasizing the government's commitment to blending spirituality with progress, Yogi outlined the ongoing development projects in Prayagraj, including a modern riverfront, permanent ghat, and infrastructure upgrades, including renovated airports and railway stations, alongside expanded roadways. 

“The Mahakumbh 2025 will be a unique blend of tradition, faith, and modernity, setting a new standard for religious events in India,” CM Yogi concluded.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public snt

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud dmn

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon