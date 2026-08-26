Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme, which provides free bus travel for women aged 60 and above. A special free travel offer for women and a companion was also announced for Raksha Bandhan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme and flagged off special buses to provide free travel facilities to women aged 60 years and above in the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Lucknow, CM Yogi said the scheme was aimed at making the journey of women more convenient and dignified and strengthening their self-reliance. "The maternal power that has eased the path of family and society throughout her life--our resolve to make her journey smooth and dignified is being realised in the double-engine government," the Chief Minister said.

Scheme Details and Benefits

Under the scheme, women aged 60 years and above will be provided free bus travel facilities. The Chief Minister also said that on Raksha Bandhan, mothers, sisters and daughters would be provided free bus travel along with one accompanying person.

"The honour of maternal power and their convenience is our priority," CM Yogi said.

Honouring Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar

The Chief Minister said the scheme has been named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, whom he described as an exemplary figure of women's self-reliance and good governance. "At a time when the country was in the grip of the chaos caused by Mughal invaders, Lokmata Ahilyabai not only achieved the goals of good governance and preserved India's spiritual and cultural heritage but also set an exemplary standard for women's self-reliance," he said.

CM Yogi said Ahilyabai Holkar had undertaken the restoration of several temples across the country that had been demolished or damaged by foreign invaders.

"Whenever the topic of women's self-reliance arises, we all recall the name of Lokmata Ahilyabai with deep reverence and respect," he said.

CM Yogi Slams Previous Governments

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the previous governments in the state, alleging that women faced insecurity and lack of dignity before 2017. "There was a time before 2017 when a particular slogan echoed among daughters, sisters, and mothers: 'Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabrai," CM Yogi said, referring to the Samajwadi Party.

He alleged that the period was marked by concerns over women's safety and a lack of dedicated mechanisms such as integrated helplines, women's beat systems and women's help desks. "There was no respect for them, let alone self-reliance; there were no integrated helplines, no women's beat systems, and no women's help desks," he said.

CM Yogi further alleged that middlemen controlled pensions and scholarships and that mafia groups exercised influence over sectors including forest, sand, cattle and examination systems.

"Forest, sand, cattle, and exam-cheating mafias defined the state's identity; a mafia syndicate wielded power parallel to the actual government," he said.

Comprehensive Action Plan for Women

The Chief Minister said his government had, for the first time since Independence, formulated a comprehensive action plan aimed at integrating women, who constitute half of society, into governance schemes. "This plan encompasses everything from a daughter's birth to her education, employment, and entrepreneurship, while also guaranteeing her safety and dignity; indeed, every scheme, decision, and budget of our government is dedicated to fulfilling these very objectives," he said.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced the launch of the scheme in a post on X, saying the initiative was aimed at ensuring convenience and dignity for women.

"The maternal power that has eased the path of family and society throughout her life--our resolve to make her journey smooth and dignified is being realised in the double-engine government. Today in Lucknow, the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' will be inaugurated, under which mothers and sisters of the state aged 60 years and above will be provided with free bus travel facilities," the post read.

"Additionally, on Raksha Bandhan, mothers, sisters, and daughters will be provided with free bus travel facilities, including one accompanying traveller. The honour of maternal power and their convenience is our priority," he added.

जिस मातृशक्ति ने जीवन भर परिवार और समाज की राह सहज की, उसकी यात्रा को सुगम और सम्मानपूर्ण बनाने का संकल्प डबल इंजन सरकार में साकार हो रहा है। आज लखनऊ में 'लोकमाता अहिल्याबाई मातृशक्ति यात्रा' का शुभारंभ होगा, जिसके अंतर्गत प्रदेश की 60 वर्ष एवं उससे अधिक आयु की माताओं-बहनों को… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 26, 2026

The scheme comes as the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to expand measures focused on women's welfare, mobility and self-reliance. (ANI)