UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 69 development projects worth Rs 520 crore in Gonda. The initiative focuses on enhancing public amenities and boosting local livelihoods through welfare schemes and the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

Development Projects in Gonda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said 69 development projects worth over Rs 520 crore would be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid in the Mankapur and Gaura Assembly constituencies of Gonda district. He also asserted that the state government's focus was on expanding public amenities and improving the livelihoods of people at the grassroots level.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the 'double-engine' government was committed to expanding public amenities through development projects and ensuring that welfare schemes brought prosperity to people at the grassroots level. "The 'double-engine' government is committed to ensuring that every development project expands public amenities, and every welfare scheme brings prosperity to the lives of those standing at the very last rung of the social ladder," CM Yogi said.

"In line with this commitment, 69 development projects—worth over ₹520 crore—will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid today in the Mankapur and Gaura assembly constituencies of Gonda district," he added. He further said that approval letters and cheques would also be distributed to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes on the occasion.

Economic Impact of Deepotsav

Highlighing the economic significance of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Shri Ayodhya Dham, Yogi said the festival was generating new livelihood and business opportunities for local artisans, farmers and small-scale traders.

"The grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) in Shri Ayodhya Dham is infusing new energy not only into our faith but also into our economy. Every lamp lit here brings new light to the hard work of a potter, the produce of a farmer, and the livelihood of a family," he said.

Critique of Previous Governance

The Chief Minister also criticised the governments before 2017, alleging that no initiatives were taken to connect Ayodhya's cultural potential with the economic prosperity of local artisans, farmers and small-scale traders.

"There was a complete lack of vision to transform the power of faith into new livelihood opportunities. The 'double-engine' government has dispelled this darkness," he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance for the transformation, Yogi said the grand Deepotsav, illuminated by hundreds of thousands of lamps, was creating new avenues for work and business for potters, labourers and small-scale traders.

"Under the visionary guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this grand Deepotsav—illuminated by hundreds of thousands of lamps—is now creating new avenues for work and business for potters, labourers, and small-scale traders," he said.

"The very lamp that makes the 'City of Ram' shine also kindles the hope of prosperity in the homes of hardworking families. Such is our Deepotsav..." the Chief Minister added.