UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised Nitish Kumar for transforming Bihar and expressed confidence in an NDA victory. He attacked the Mahagathbandhan, saying voters have rejected the RJD's 'lantern' era for the NDA's development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership in transforming Bihar over the past two decades and expressed confidence that the state will once again witness an NDA government after the ongoing Assembly elections. "In the last 20 years, under Nitish Babu's leadership, whatever is visible in Bihar today is the form of a new Bihar on which the foundation stone of a prosperous and developed Bihar rests... Today, Bihar has everything it deserves... Bihar has roads, electricity, airports, AIIMS..." Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in East Champaran.

'No More Crime in Lantern's Light': Yogi

Emphasising the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and launching a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the people of Bihar have made it clear that no criminal will be able to commit crimes in the "dim light of the lantern" anymore.

Addressing another rally in Motihari, CM Yogi expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory, asserting that Bihar will once again witness an NDA government "shining under the LED light" under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Bihar Assembly elections are currently underway. The first phase of polling was completed on November 6. In this phase, the people of Bihar have made it clear through the emerging trends that no one will be able to commit crimes in the dim light of the lantern anymore," CM Yogi said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when the results are announced on November 14, the state will once again witness an NDA government shining under the LED light," he added.

Congress, RJD Blamed for Decline in Literacy

CM Yogi also attacked the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), holding them equally responsible for the decline in literacy and development in the state. "Bihar, a land with a glorious history, the land that gave the world Nalanda University and where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, has unfortunately fallen behind in literacy. The blame for this downfall lies equally with the Congress and the RJD," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, held on November 6, witnessed a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent - the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Polling for 122 seats in the second phase will be held on November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)