Amid power tussle rumours in Karnataka, Vokkaliga spiritual leader Nanjavadutha Swamiji backed Dy CM DK Shivakumar for the CM post. He praised Shivakumar's loyalty to Congress and said it's time for Vokkaligas to get an opportunity.

Amid speculations about a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, spiritual leader Nanjavadutha Swamiji of the Vokkaliga community visited Shivakumar's residence on Friday and later expressed his support for Shivakumar as the state's Chief Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Seer Praises Shivakumar, Pitches for Vokkaliga CM

The spiritual leader praised the Karnataka Deputy CM, saying DK Shivakumar has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Congress party and has remained loyal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "Shivakumar is a prominent leader of the community, and his contributions to the party will never be forgotten. He faced immense hardships, but despite being given the responsibility of the party presidency during a challenging time, he didn't lose heart and worked tirelessly to strengthen the party. He remained loyal to the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi family," said Nanjavadutha Swamiji.

Further, the spiritual leader also asserted that Siddaramaiah has brought the party to power with the support of various communities; hence, he stressed that, after the ahinda community, it is time for the Vokkaligas to be given an opportunity. He requested that the person acceptable to all communities should be given the CM's post. "Siddaramaiah brought the party to power with the support of various communities. Now, we request that after the AHINDAhinda community, it's time for the Vokkaligas to be given an opportunity. Devaraj Arasu worked for the welfare of all communities. In today's scenario, no one is willing to help us. We request that the person who is acceptable to all communities should be given the CM's post," added Nanjavadutha Swamiji.

Swamiji emphasised that all sections of society are now supporting Shivakumar for the position of Chief Minister and asserted that the Deputy Chief Minister should be given an opportunity. "We had expected Siddaramaiah to become the CM in the first term. Considering his age (75), we thought he would be given the opportunity. The high command had promised to make him CM for at least 2.5 years. All sections of society are supporting Shivakumar. Let's first resolve the issue there and give Shivakumar an opportunity," said Shivakumar.

Priyank Kharge Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that Congress is united and will remain so. Following the meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, he said that he met the Deputy Chief Minister as he had an administrative problem.

'Meeting was for Administrative Problem'

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "If I have an administrative problem, I will go to my CM and DCM. I wanted clarification in the urban body. That is why I come. Tomorrow, if I meet Kharge also, you will ask what you discussed politically? Unnecessary speculation is not necessary. What did CM say? High command. So where is the ambiguity coming from? The ambiguity is only in the Media and the BJP, not in public or with Congress."

'High Command Will Intervene When Needed'

Additionally, Priyank Kharge also played down the reports urging the media not to indulge in any speculations. He said that the Chief Minister and DCM have already said that if the high command summons them, they will go. "I don't know where this information is coming from. Everyone said if our incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala or the AICC president summons, they will go. The Chief Minister and DCM have already said that if the high command summons them, they will go. Let them call, and we will see. The high command will assess the time and the situation and then decide. It is nothing new. The party has been carried forward for 130 years. Whenever intervention is needed, they will do it." (ANI)