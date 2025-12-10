UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspected 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur, distributing blankets amid the cold wave. He directed officials to arrange bonfires and ensure shelters across the state are fully functional to protect the needy from the winter.

CM Yogi inspects night shelters in Gorakhpur

With temperatures plunging and the winter season setting in, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected two 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets among the people staying there. He directed panchayats and local bodies to arrange a bonfire for the needy.

State-wide arrangements to combat cold wave

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Coldwave has begun. Keeping this in mind, adequate funds have been allocated to ensure that 'rain basera' across the state operate at full capacity, and that every tehsil and local body can provide woollen clothes and blankets to the needy. All local bodies and panchayats have been directed to provide bonfires for the needy as needed. I received the opportunity to inspect two 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur and distribute blankets among them. In Gorakhpur alone, 14 'rain basera' are being operated by Nagar Nigam. 700-1000 needy people can take shelter in these."

He said the state government was taking steps to ensure no one had to sleep on footpaths during the winter.

Addressing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The needy should be able to find shelter at 'rain basera' and citizens should be protected from coldwave. Those who depend on it should be able to obtain facilities from the government. I inspected two 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets to those seeking shelter there. In every tehsil and district across the state, adequate funds have been allocated to ensure no homeless person remains without shelter. Arrangements have been made to ensure they receive blankets and woollen clothing. Panchayats and local bodies have been told to make arrangements for a bonfire so that every needy person stays safe from the cold wave."

CM holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur, where he met people from various parts of the district and heard their grievances. During the public outreach event, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications from citizens, assured them of timely assistance and resolution, and encouraged them to stay engaged in community development. CM Yogi also interacted warmly with the children present at the venue. (ANI)