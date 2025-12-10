YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu condemned Pawan Kalyan, stating his only principle is 'blindly obeying' Chandrababu Naidu. He accused Pawan of switching off his brain for Naidu's benefit and attacking YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only when instructed.

Pawan Kalyan a 'Puppet' for Chandrababu Naidu, says YSRCP

Former Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister and Guntur YSRCP District President Ambati Rambabu condemned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating that Pawan's only guiding principle today is 'blindly obeying' Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at his Guntur camp office, Ambati said Pawan Kalyan has "switched off his brain" for Chandrababu's benefit and attacks YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only when Naidu instructs him. He criticised Pawan for becoming politically immature, 'even more immature than Lokesh', and falling into severe political bankruptcy, where he cannot question Chandrababu's misdeeds because he is busy taking favours from him.

Coalition Accused of Diversionary Politics

Ambati said, "For 18 months, the coalition government has pursued only one agenda, which is hounding YS Jagan and suppressing the YSRCP's movement against the privatisation of government medical colleges. Instead of addressing people's issues and election promises, the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition is engaging in diversionary politics through coordinated media attacks. Unable to digest the massive public support Jagan continues to receive, even during court appearances, the coalition resorts to character assassination and malicious propaganda, even dragging temples into politics."

Propaganda Over Parakamani Case

Ambati said every attempt to weaken YS Jagan's image has only backfired. He slammed Pawan Kalyan for abandoning the people who voted for him and for reducing his own party to a mere appendage of Chandrababu. He said, "While Jagan raised key public issues in his detailed press meet, coalition leaders, including Pawan, focused only on twisting the Parakamani case into propaganda."

Ambati reminded Pawan that YS Jagan had built and inaugurated the highly secure Parakamani building, and that comparing a Rs. 70,000 theft to the Rs. 14 crore worth of assets safeguarded was shameful.

Pawan's Silence on TDP-era Temple Scandals Questioned

Pawan's contradictory statements on faith and ideology, Ambati said, have left the public questioning what religion, principles, or beliefs he truly follows. In each election, Pawan changes his stand only to serve Chandrababu, ultimately reducing himself to a political puppet.

Ambati questioned why Pawan never speaks about real temple-related scandals under Chandrababu: the 2003 demolition of the thousand-pillar mandapam at Tirumala, the destruction of over 40 temples in Vijayawada, the deaths of 29 pilgrims in the Godavari Pushkar stampede, attempts to sell 50 TTD properties, the Simhachalam hundi theft, the Ahobilam hundi case, the Ramatheertham idol desecration and Chandrababu giving ₹5 lakh to the accused, or the silk vastrams scam in TTD. Pawan, he said, remains silent because he is dependent on Chandrababu. But when it comes to blaming YS Jagan, he wastes no time and repeats whatever Naidu tells him.

Jagan's Integrity Defended

Ambati emphasised that " Under YS Jagan's rule, hundreds of temples were renovated, reconstructed and revived, and Hindu dharma flourished with dignity. Unlike Pawan, who changes his religious and political stance for convenience, YS Jagan has always upheld integrity in thought, word, and action."

Ambati concluded that no amount of mudslinging by Chandrababu or Pawan can diminish YS Jagan's character or the trust people have in him. (ANI)