Yogi Adityanath honours Pt. Ram Kinkar Upadhyay on his birth centenary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured Pt. Ram Kinkar Upadhyay at the 'Bhavanjali' program, marking his birth centenary. He praised Ram Kinkar's contributions to Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing the need to preserve his legacy and teachings. The event also highlighted the significance of his narratives in Indian culture.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Pt. Ram Kinkar Upadhyay at the 'Bhavanjali' program held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, marking the birth centenary of the esteemed Padma Bhushan recipient and Ramcharit Manas expert.

During his speech, the Chief Minister lauded Pt. Ram Kinkar's dedication to Sanatan Dharma, stating, “It is a matter of immense pride to celebrate the centenary of a remarkable individual whose life was rooted in the ideals of Lord Shri Ram.” He emphasized that Ram Kinkar Ji’s unique interpretations of Tulsi literature will continue to inspire future generations.

Citing the Yajurveda, Yogi Adityanath distinguished between ‘Prakrit Purush’ and ‘Vishisht Purush,’ emphasizing that Ram Kinkar Ji exemplified greatness through his profound societal impact. He acknowledged Ram Kinkar’s distinct approach to Ram Katha, noting that it resonated not only with the masses but also with prominent figures like Dr Rajendra Prasad. “For nearly six decades, he served Sanatan Dharma through ‘Manas,’” he remarked.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant timing of the centenary, coinciding with the enthronement of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya after 500 years. He viewed this as a testament to Ram Kinkar Ji’s unwavering faith. “His narratives stirred the public, akin to Tulsidas Ji’s during foreign invasions,” he stated, recalling how Tulsidas initiated Ramlilas in every village, a tradition that endures today.

Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of preserving Pt. Ram Kinkar's legacy through a commemorative book, ensures that his teachings are widely shared. He praised Kishore Tandon, the program's organizer, for his family's dedication to Sanatan Dharma, further underscoring the need to honour such great individuals.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Adityanath reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the teachings of Pt. Ram Kinkar Upadhyay, praying for their continued inspiration for followers of Sanatan Dharma. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and renowned storyteller Pt. Umashankar Sharma.

