UP CM Yogi Adityanath held 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur, listening to public issues. He urged cleanliness on National Dengue Day, sought support amid the energy crisis, and ordered immediate aid for victims of recent storms and lightning.

CM Yogi Holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhpur Temple premises, in Gorakhpur. During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Urges Cleanliness on National Dengue Day

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also called on people to resolve to keep their homes "clean" on the occasion of the National Dengue Day "Effective control over dengue is possible through caution, cleanliness, vigilance, and timely treatment. On the occasion of National Dengue Day, let us resolve to keep our homes, surroundings, and society clean, and ensure no water stagnation anywhere. Stay vigilant, stay safe," he posted on X.

सावधानी, स्वच्छता, सजगता और समय पर उपचार से डेंगू पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण संभव है। आइए, राष्ट्रीय डेंगू दिवस के अवसर पर संकल्प लें कि अपने घर, आसपास और समाज को स्वच्छ रखें, कहीं भी जलभराव न होने दें। सजग रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/0v0U6a0Egc — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2026

CM Seeks Public Support Amid Energy Crisis

CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged the public to support the central government amid the energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict, after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre.

He said, "We should remember that we all fought together with a pandemic like Corona under the leadership of PM Modi. Recently, PM Modi has appealed to the people of the country because of the West Asia conflict, which has affected the diesel, petrol, LPG and oil supply. The government is taking up a loss of crores a day. In this situation, it is the responsibility of the people to stand with the government.

Directions Issued for Storm, Lightning Relief

On Thursday, CM Yogi directed state officials to provide immediate assistance to victims of the recent storms and lightning. The Chief Minister has ordered the prompt release of compensation following reports of casualties and property damage over the last 24 hours.

According to a press release issued earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the damage caused by storms, rain, and lightning in Uttar Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, reports of loss of human lives, livestock loss, and damage to several houses have emerged from many districts of UP.

Yogi directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites and provide assistance to the victims, release compensation and instructed districts to provide updates on the situation every 3 hours. (ANI)