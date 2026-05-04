UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the BJP for its victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, crediting PM Modi's leadership. The party is set to form governments for the first time in Bengal and for consecutive terms in Assam and Puducherry.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its monumental victories in the Assembly elections held in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. CM Yogi expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering trust the people have shown in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and welfare policies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Yogi Credits PM Modi's Leadership

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The unwavering trust of the countrymen in the illustrious leadership and public welfare policies of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has once again been reflected today in the historic outcomes of the Assembly elections. The formation of the BJP-NDA coalition government for the first time in West Bengal, for the third consecutive term in Assam, and for the second time in Puducherry is the fruition of this boundless trust." He went on to congratulate all the dedicated office-bearers, tireless workers, and victorious candidates of the BJP in these states, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, emphasising that this public mandate will fuel Prime Minister Modi's grand vision of a "New India-Developed India."

"This unprecedented public mandate from the people will impart a new momentum to the fulfillment of Prime Minister ji's grand resolve of 'New India-Developed India'. Heartiest congratulations to all the dedicated office-bearers, tireless workers, and victorious candidates of @BJP4Bengal, @BJP4Assam, and @BJP4Puducherry for this historic victory," he further wrote. While expressing his thanks to the people who have blessed the BJP with their invaluable support, Adityanath said, "Heartfelt thanks and salutations to the people-public who have bestowed their invaluable blessings on good governance and nationalism."

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व एवं लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों पर देश वासियों का अटूट विश्वास है, जो आज विधान सभा चुनाव के ऐतिहासिक परिणामों के रूप में पुनः परिलक्षित हुआ है। पश्चिम बंगाल में पहली बार, असम में लगातार तीसरी बार और पुडुचेरी में दूसरी बार… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 4, 2026

The celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, were palpable as state cabinet ministers gathered for a celebration following the BJP's early lead in Assam and West Bengal trends. Before heading into the cabinet meeting, Adityanath joined his ministers in marking the party's strong position in these regions.

BJP's Landmark Victory in West Bengal

The BJP's victory comes after a fierce electoral battle in West Bengal, where the party is on track to cross the crucial halfway mark of 148 seats, marking a significant political shift in the state. The BJP is poised to become the single largest party in West Bengal, which will contribute to increasing the NDA's governance footprint to 21 states.

In West Bengal, the BJP secured 6 seats and is leading in 193 constituencies, out of a total of 199 contested. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 1 seat and is leading in 87 constituencies, bringing its total to 88 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M), and All India Secular Front (AISF) failed to win any seats but are leading in 2, 2, 1, and 1 constituencies, respectively. The total number of seats contested in the state was 293.

The election in West Bengal saw historic voter turnout, with Phase-II achieving 91.66%, and the combined voter participation from both phases standing at 92.47%. The record-breaking turnout is a testament to the public's engagement and trust in the BJP's promises of development and strong governance.

BJP Continues Dominance in Assam

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP continued its strong performance, winning 15 seats and leading in 67 constituencies, out of 82 contested. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) secured 1 seat and is leading in 9 constituencies, totalling 10 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won 1 seat and is leading in 1 constituency, totalling 2 seats. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) did not win any seats but is leading in 8 constituencies. The Indian National Congress (INC), Rajjor Dal (RJRD), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and Independent (IND) did not win any seats but are leading in 20, 2, 1, and 1 constituencies, respectively. A total of 126 seats were contested in Assam.

The results indicate that the BJP's continued dominance in Assam, where it secured its third consecutive term, and its rise in West Bengal signify a shift in the political landscape, as the BJP looks to extend its influence and cement its foothold in these critical regions.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, the BJP marked another victory, securing a second consecutive term in the Union Territory, further consolidating its presence across diverse regions of India.