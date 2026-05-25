AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi why India is not buying cheaper crude oil from Russia and Iran after the fourth fuel price hike in two weeks. He highlighted the rising inflation and its impact on the common people amid soaring fuel prices.

Kejriwal Questions PM Modi on Fuel Imports

After the fourth hike in fuel prices within two weeks, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is not importing crude oil and gas from Russia and Iran, which will be much cheaper.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Oil prices have risen again. Yet we are still not buying cheap oil from Russia and Iran. What is Modi's such compulsion?"

In a video message, the AAP national convenor emphasised that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 within the past two weeks, whereas in other countries the prices have increased by Rs 2.5 on average. "Today again, they have increased the prices of petrol and diesel. On average, prices have gone up by Rs 2.5 each across the country. This is the fourth hike in the last few days. In the past 10-15 days, petrol and diesel prices have increased by about Rs 7.5 to Rs 8," he said.

He further asked why India fails to purchase oil and gas from Russia and Iran when both countries are ready to supply the fuel at a much cheaper rate in sufficient quantities. "Russia and Iran are ready to supply us with oil and gas at cheaper rates and in sufficient quantities. Why are we not buying from them? Two or three days ago, I asked you if our country should purchase oil and gas from Russia and Iran. Almost 97% of people agreed that we should,' he added.

Kejriwal questioned the reason for PM Modi's "constraints" to buy oil and gas from Russia and Iran when the citizens are demanding it, and the countries agree to export it at cheaper rates.

Kejriwal further criticised PM Modi, highlighting that the inflation has caused difficulties to 1.4 billion people. "When the citizens are demanding it, and these countries are offering cheap and ample supplies, what are the constraints preventing the Prime Minister from buying oil and gas from Russia and Iran? I want to ask you, what do you think is stopping him?" he said/ "Currently, 1.4 billion people are suffering. They are struggling to manage their household expenses. Inflation has skyrocketed. What are the Prime Minister's compulsions that are forcing 1.4 billion people to endure this hardship?" he asked.

Fuel Prices Hiked Across Metros

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators. (ANI)