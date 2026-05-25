TRS chief K Kavitha condemned the FIR filed by JSP against Prof. K Nageshwar, defending freedom of speech. She warned of gheraoing N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence if the analyst is arrested, calling it an attack on Telangana's intelligentsia.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha on Monday condemned the registration of an FIR against Professor K Nageshwar by Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, asserting that upholding the sanctity of the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech is non-negotiable. "Prof. @K_Nageshwar stands as one of Telangana's most respected intellectual voices and a distinguished political analyst with decades of experience. His sharp analysis always transcends party lines. Multiple times in the past, I personally might have disagreed with a lot of things he said about me as well. However, upholding the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed "Freedom of Speech" is non-negotiable," said K Kavitha.

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TRS Threatens Protest Over Potential Arrest

In a post on X, she accused the Telangana Police of allegedly cooperating with the Andhra Pradesh government to arrest Professor K Nageshwar in Hyderabad. She declared that if rumors turn out to be true, the arrest would serve as an outright attack on Telangana's intelligentsia, warning that her party would gherao (surround) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence if any such action takes place in Hyderabad. "The filing of cases against him by "JSP" Police is completely unacceptable, and Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) stands firmly with the professor in this crucial battle. Furthermore, the Telangana Police cooperating with their AP counterparts raises alarming questions. According to credible intel, we are led to believe that the "JSP"Police is planning to arrest Prof. Nageshwar in Hyderabad. If this turns out to be true, it will be treated as an outright *attack on Telangana's intelligentsia.* Let it be clear: TRS will go as far as surrounding @ncbn 's house in Hyderabad. Blatant highhandedness and the misuse of power should be checked and TRS will do that if Telangana Government refuses to," added Kavitha.

Background of the FIR

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) registered multiple FIRs against journalist and political analyst Professor K Nageshwar for claiming during a news debate that the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister had allegedly approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the imprisonment of YSRCP chief and state Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the Home Minister allegedly declined to intervene in the matter and called Jagan Mohan Reddy his "long-term friend."

Calls to Withdraw Cases

According to Telangana leader T Harish Rao, Professor Nageshwar later withdrew his controversial remarks. However, Rao alleged that the cases against the political analyst have not been revoked despite the retraction of the statement. Hence, Rao urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately withdraw all cases registered against Professor Nageshwar. "Professor @K_Nageshwar garu. Even though he has announced that he is unconditionally withdrawing the remarks he made, it is not right to file cases with a vengeful attitude and harass him. I urge the AP government to immediately withdraw these cases," said Rao. (ANI)