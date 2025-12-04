UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in a 'gauseva' event at Gorakhnath Temple, where he was seen feeding a peacock. He also paid tribute to the late Mahant Ramdas, providing financial aid to his family and lauding his service to Sanatan Dharma.

CM Yogi Participates in 'Gauseva' at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen feeding a peacock during a 'gauseva' event at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The event, captured on video by the Gorakhnath Temple Administration, showed Adityanath participating in the animal welfare activity, showcasing his involvement in the temple's initiatives.

Tribute Paid to Late Mahant Ramdas

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath visited the Panchanan Puri Peeth to pay tribute to the late Mahant Ramdas. A cheque of Rs 4 lakh 12 thousand was given to his wife, Devi, as the first instalment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. The Chief Minister said that the late Mahant dedicated his entire life to serving the Sanatan tradition.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I have come here today to pay my respects to the late Mahant of this Peeth, Dr Ramjidas, who passed away. He dedicated his entire life to the tradition of India's Sanatan Dharma, its strength, its empowerment. He was extremely popular due to his righteousness. He was associated with the peeth for the last 5 decades. He played an important role in reinstating the Vedic traditions of the country."

"By appointing Shri Mahant Shrish Das Maharaj as his successor at this Siddha Peetha, he has entrusted the region with the immense responsibility of carrying forward its spiritual heritage," he further added.

Emphasis on Sanatan Culture

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of Sanatan culture on November 30, highlighting its role in shaping human evolution while participating in the Pran Pratishtha and Aathman Bhandara at Siddha Baba Palnath Ashram in Jhajjar, Haryana. He highlighted the spiritual legacy of the Nath community and underscored that Sanatan culture, spanning from Kailash's Shiva to Rameshwaram's temple, showcases India's rich cultural tapestry. (ANI)