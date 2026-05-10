UP CM Yogi Adityanath expanded his cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, inducting several new ministers. The move, welcomed by minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, saw Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and others take oath. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised it.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Sunday supported the Yogi government's decision to expand the cabinet, noting that the move was a long-awaited step. Talking to the reporters, Khanna said, "We had been waiting for this day, it's finally happening. The central leadership's guidance is always there, we welcome it. It is the CM's prerogative to include more and more people in the cabinet so that the state prospers..."

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New Ministers Inducted in Cabinet

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday expanded its cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, inducting several new ministers and strengthening its administrative team at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. Former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey were among those sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet. Krishna Paswan also took oath as minister along with Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput. Besides expanding his team, CM Yogi elevated Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar as ministers of state with independent charge. The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Lok Bhavan ahead of the cabinet expansion. The expansion comes as the state prepares for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming for a third consecutive term in power.

Samajwadi Party Reacts

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day, reacted to the development on X, questioning the selection process and criticising the political implications of the cabinet expansion. He raised concerns over the limited number of vacancies and the inclusion of leaders who recently switched parties, while also targeting the BJP over governance issues. (ANI)