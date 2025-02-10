Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP candidates on their victory in Delhi Assembly elections

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP leaders and workers on their historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. He emphasized that Delhi's citizens reaffirmed their trust in PM Modi's leadership and development-focused vision. This victory reflects the public's confidence in Modi's policies promoting welfare, growth, and national progress.

Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:22 PM IST


Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to the dedicated party officials and workers for the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025!

This victory is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development-oriented policies committed to public welfare, inclusive growth, and national progress.

Congratulations to all the victorious candidates and heartfelt gratitude to the governance-loving, God-like people of Delhi!"
 

