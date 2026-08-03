Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to observe Shravan with service, cleanliness, water conservation, and social participation. He described the festival as a symbol of public welfare, harmony, and respect for nature, citing Lord Shiva.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon people to observe the holy month of Shravan with a commitment to service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental protection and social participation, describing the festival as a symbol of public welfare, harmony and respect for nature.

In a letter addressed to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said Shravan reflects the values of togetherness, hard work and spiritual discipline, while the worship of Lord Shiva inspires people to follow the path of restraint, sacrifice and service. "The month of Shravan is a holy festival of public welfare, respect for labour and togetherness. Nature gives a message of new creation, and the hard work of our farmers begins to bear fruit in the form of green prosperity. When this innovation of nature is linked with the worship of Lord Shiva, it shows us the path of restraint, service and harmony in life," Adityanath said.

Spiritual Significance and Respect for Nature

Referring to the legend of Samudra Manthan, the Chief Minister said Lord Shiva's consumption of Halahal (poison) symbolises the ultimate sacrifice made to protect creation, while the tradition of offering water to the deity reflects gratitude, sacrifice and public welfare. He also highlighted close association of Lord Shiva with nature, noting that the Ganga flowing from his matted hair, the crescent moon on his forehead, the snake around his neck and Nandi - all convey the message of coexistence with nature.

The Chief Minister described Shravan as a season that brings renewed energy to both rural and urban life, with greenery spreading across the state after the monsoon rains. He said the community feasts organised by farmers after paddy transplantation and the large number of devotees visiting Shiva temples during the month reflect India's shared cultural heritage and spirit of collective participation.

A Call for Water Conservation and Public Participation

Emphasising the importance of water conservation, Adityanath said water is the foundation of life among the five elements and highlighted the state's efforts to promote sustainable water management. He noted that nearly 20,000 Amrit Sarovars have been developed across Uttar Pradesh as part of water conservation initiatives.

He also cited an example of a residential society in Lucknow that has connected nearly 50,000 litres of water discharged daily from RO systems and air conditioners to a rainwater harvesting system for groundwater recharge, calling it an inspiring model for public participation. "Due to climate change and excessive exploitation, public participation in water conservation has become essential at the global level. We should resolve to return to nature as much as we take from it," he said.

Calling upon citizens to actively contribute towards environmental protection, the Chief Minister urged people to make Shravan "a month of service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental promotion and social participation."

"Respect every drop and protect every plant. This is the true message of Shravan and also the foundation for a prosperous, safe and developed Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, is a deeply auspicious period dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, highlighted by strict day-long fasts every Monday (Sawan Somwar) and the vibrant Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage where devotees fetch holy water from sacred rivers to offer at temples. Symbolising spiritual renewal, rejuvenation, and cleansing during the monsoon season, this holy month encourages introspection, vegetarianism, and divine devotion to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for prosperity, health, and liberation. (ANI)