Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims his government has issued more than double the appointment letters compared to the combined terms of the SP and BSP, while announcing a major new manufacturing facility in Meerut.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters to candidates selected through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), highlighting his government's record on employment generation and recruitment. Addressing the gathering, Adityanath claimed that his government had issued more than twice the number of appointment letters to young people than the combined total issued during the seven terms of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments. He pointed out that the Samajwadi Party had governed the state four times and the Bahujan Samaj Party three times. “The Samajwadi Party governed the state four times, and the Bahujan Samaj Party three times,” he said. Referring to the Congress’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh, he said the party remained in power from 1947 until 1989, with the exception of the Janata Party government and another period. “From 1947 onward, with the exception of the Janata Party government and one other period, the Congress was in power in the state until 1989,” the CM said. Reiterating his government's employment record, Adityanath said the number of appointment letters issued under his leadership had exceeded twice the combined figure during the seven terms of the previous SP and BSP governments. “I can say with confidence that if you combine those two parties’ tenures, I have already issued more than twice as many appointment letters to young people in UP as were issued during those seven terms,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Adityanath said the upcoming Rs 3,000-crore manufacturing facility of Ball Corporation in Meerut would generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities while creating new business prospects for local industries. Virtually attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, the Chief Minister said the investment reflected growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh and would mark a new chapter in the state's industrial development. "Today, I am joining virtually on this historic occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing facility by Ball Corporation in Meerut," the Chief Minister said. Expressing gratitude to the company for choosing Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the proposed facility would manufacture aluminium beverage cans. "With an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, this world-class unit of aluminium beverage cans is going to take shape. I dedicate this to the entire team of Ball Corporation. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for expressing faith in Uttar Pradesh," he added.