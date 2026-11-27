UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributed 1,594 appointment letters for the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts, emphasizing transparency in the recruitment process and criticizing previous governments for alleged corruption.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters in Lucknow to 1,594 candidates selected through a recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts. These include 201 Accountants and 1,393 Assistant Accountants. On this occasion, the CM launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party. He remarked, "The pace at which appointment letters are being distributed in the state is such that Saifai Syndicate will not be able to count them. All it knows is how to count currency notes. I challenge SP president Akhilesh Yadav: if you know how to count, then count them. We would have issued nearly 9.75 lakh appointment letters by now. But you have not told us where you will get 30 lakh appointment letters from, or how many appointment letters the SP distributed during its four terms in government. Tell us about that too. Tell us what you did when you yourself were the Chief Minister. Tell us about your past, because every person in UP knows it. When your past is not good, your future cannot be good either."

The CM observed, "Today, fairness and transparency have become the defining features of the recruitment process in UP. The proof is that during the selection process, no candidate was asked for money, no one attempted to intimidate them and no irregularity was found at any level of the process. This is the identity of new Uttar Pradesh. Today, an appointment letter is not merely a document granting a government job; it is recognition of the years of hard work, struggle and talent of young people."

Comparing the tenure of previous governments, CM Yogi stated, "Even if we add together all the appointments made during the four terms of Samajwadi Party and three terms of BSP, I have distributed more than twice that number of appointment letters to the youth of UP. Over the past nine and a half years, nearly 9.75 lakh youths in the state have been provided government jobs. This achievement is not limited to the number of appointments. It has given the state's youth a new identity, confidence and faith in their future. This process of appointments is not going to stop here. This is just the beginning. Preparations are underway to issue appointment letters to around 50,000 more youths next week, including approximately 8,000 Lekhpals and 42,000 Home Guards. In addition, appointment letters will also be distributed to around 2,000 candidates selected through the Education Service Selection Commission."

Chief Minister accused the previous SP government of corruption and extortion in the recruitment process. "Before 2017, the moment a job advertisement was released, 'chacha-bhatija' duo would set out to collect money. During that period, hardworking and deserving candidates were denied their rightful opportunities. Youth who appeared for the examination would be left behind, while someone else would receive the appointment letter. The film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' was a living example of the recruitment system in Uttar Pradesh at that time. In 2015-16, the topper of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had secured third division in High School, Intermediate, and graduation, yet topped the PCS examination and was selected for the post of SDM. He did not top the examination; he was made to top it. In such a system, the talent and future of hardworking youths were both subjected to injustice."

CM remarked, "Recently, I read a statement by a leader of Munna Bhai gang in Lucknow. It reminded me of the recruitment system during SP government's tenure. At that time, one person would apply for an examination, another would appear for it, and someone else would get the appointment. Our government has put an end to this system and provided deserving candidates opportunities based on their talent. Today, I had the opportunity to hand over appointment letters to a young man from the Tharu tribal community of Chandan Chowki in Lakhimpur Kheri; two daughters from the Yadav community in Ballia and Rae Bareli; a young man from Gorakhpur; a daughter from Lucknow; and a young man from Shahjahanpur. This is proof of social inclusion and equal opportunities. The glow on your faces is the glow of new Uttar Pradesh. UP is no longer an 'Upadrav Pradesh', but has become a centre of opportunities, investment and employment. This new identity is giving young people new wings, while their success is giving the state a new identity."

The CM stated, "Over the past nine and a half years, we have succeeded in tripling the size of UP's economy. It has grown from approximately Rs. 12.5 lakh crore to Rs. 36 lakh crore. Per capita income has also increased threefold. The state's annual budget has increased to more than Rs. 9.70 lakh crore. The government endeavours to continuously expand both the scope of the budget and employment opportunities. We have told the Finance Minister, 'You keep expanding the scope of the budget, and we will keep expanding the scope of appointments.' The youth will play an important role in achieving the goal of making the state a one trillion dollar economy."

CM also targeted the Samajwadi Party over the Old Pension Scheme. He stated, "Today, the Opposition talks about providing OPS to government employees, but it should also tell us who introduced the New Pension Scheme. When we assumed office in 2017 and reviewed the accounts of employees covered under NPS and the status of the government's contribution, we found that from 2005 to 2017, neither had the employees' accounts been opened nor had the government deposited its contribution. A committee was constituted to rectify this situation. Government increased its contribution from 10% to 14% and made approximately Rs. 10,000 crore available from the budget, transferring the amount to employees' accounts. The objective was to enable employees to use the money deposited in their accounts for their needs, their children's education, their daughters' marriages, housing and other requirements."

CM accused the previous SP government of misusing public funds, citing examples such as Gomti Riverfront and Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC). He stated, "The budget for Gomti Riverfront was Rs. 167 crore, but Rs. 1,400 crore was spent on it, and the project remained incomplete. When action was taken, orders were described as having been given verbally, and lower-level employees went to jail. At the same time, those who looted the money and built properties abroad continued to enjoy their lives. Similarly, the DPR for JPNIC was worth Rs. 200 crore, but despite spending Rs. 800 crore on it, the project remained incomplete. Corruption was committed even in a project being built in the name of a great personality like Loknayak."

The Uttar Pradesh CM gave a clear message to the newly appointed Accountants and Assistant Accountants, stating, "If any senior officer pressures you to do something wrong, do not become a part of it." "Earlier, there were no provisions for courses in fields such as AI, drone technology, robotics, Internet of Things, 3D printing and space technology in the state. Our government introduced these courses in technical universities. Today, the youth of UP are contributing to modern defence manufacturing, including the production of BrahMos missiles and Kalashnikov-203 rifles. Earlier, young people did not get the right direction and opportunities to channel their talent. Still, today the same youth are demonstrating their capabilities in cutting-edge technology. Newly appointed candidates should share their success with their families, society and other young people. One should never disown merit. The government is not showing favour to anyone; it is recognising the hard work and talent of young people. Youth must further strengthen the state's administrative system through their work. They should become the charioteers of efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy," he said.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna; Principal Secretary, Finance and IT, Alok Kumar; Secretary, Finance, Ministhy S. G.; Secretary, Finance, Sandeep Kaur; and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.