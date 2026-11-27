Author Jaisri Raju Sriram has criticized the Tamil Nadu government for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, claiming it defies multiple Supreme Court orders permitting the ritual since 1996.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Author and educator Jaisri Raju Sriram on Friday questioned the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, alleging that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to comply with repeated court directions permitting the lamp to be lit. Speaking to ANI on the controversy, Sriram said courts had been issuing orders permitting the lighting of the lamp since 1996, but the directions had not been implemented. She questioned why a government elected by the people was not following a Supreme Court order.

"Since 1996, we have been seeing courts issuing orders saying that the lamp can be lit. In fact, recently, also on the day of the festival, it was said that the lamp can be lit, but it has not been done. What happened instead is thousands of Police officers being deployed, the lamp not being lit, and petitions being filed for the lamp not being lit," she said.

Questioning the government's position, Sriram said the public had no clarity on why the court's direction was not being followed. "There's absolutely no idea to the common public as to why a court, Supreme Court order is not being followed by a government that is constitutionally elected by the people. On Indian Constitution Day, it is such a farce that we live in a state where the Constitution is not being followed to an extent," she said.

Rejecting the argument that the issue was political, she pointed to the involvement of different political parties over the years and said the situation had remained unchanged. "Now people will say this is politics. Even if you look at the different parties that have been involved, initially it was DMK, now TVK and still it remains the same. It is not politics as per what we are seeing in the public. Like you're seeing, it is a blatant stopping of what the Supreme Court is giving as an order," Sriram said.

The remarks come amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

The controversy follows recent legal developments. A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights. On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)