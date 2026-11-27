Congress alleges widespread violence, vandalism, and voter intimidation during the Udaipur Municipal Council elections in Tripura, claiming their candidates were attacked and polling agents were prevented from entering booths.

Udaipur (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Congress on Friday alleged incidents of violence, vandalism, assault and voter intimidation during polling for the Udaipur Municipal Council elections in Tripura, claiming that its candidates and polling agents were attacked. Voting was underway across all 23 wards of the Udaipur Municipal Council, with polling beginning at 7 am. Long queues of men and women were seen at several polling stations in the early hours as voters turned out to cast their votes.

Speaking to the media, Gomati District Congress President Titan Pal alleged that the party had submitted a written complaint to the Returning Officer before polling, expressing apprehensions that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would create violence and disorder to prevent people from voting. He claimed that the incidents reported on Friday morning had confirmed those fears.

Pal alleged that miscreants forcibly entered the residence of Congress candidate Pritam Poddar in Ward No. 11 and vandalised the house. He further claimed that Poddar’s parents were injured in the incident. “Miscreants forcibly entered the residence of Congress candidate Pritam Poddar in Ward No. 11 of Udaipur Municipal Council and vandalised the house extensively. The candidate's father and mother were also injured in the incident,” he claimed.

He also alleged that Congress candidates Prahlad Ghosh of Ward No. 16 and Nandita Dutta Ghosh of Ward No. 13 were attacked by BJP workers and supporters when they went to their respective polling stations to cast their votes. “The candidates were also prevented from exercising their voting rights,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that similar incidents were being reported from other parts of the municipal council area, alleging that opposition voters were being stopped from reaching polling stations and party polling agents were being denied entry into booths. He further alleged booth capturing and bogus voting at multiple polling stations, claiming that the incidents were undermining the democratic process. “Opposition voters were allegedly being prevented from reaching polling stations, vandalism was taking place at different locations, and Congress polling agents were being denied entry into polling booths,” he added.

Pal said the party had brought the alleged incidents to the notice of the Returning Officer and the Gomati Superintendent of Police. He added that one of the candidates injured in the alleged attack was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Congress district president said the party was preparing to submit a formal written complaint at the concerned police station. “Considering the overall situation, the party was preparing to lodge a formal written complaint at the concerned police station shortly,” he added.

Polling is being held across all 23 wards of the Udaipur Municipal Council. The response of the district administration and the BJP to the allegations was awaited. (ANI)