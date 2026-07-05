BJP National President Nitin Nabin, CM Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders met for a mango gathering in Lucknow, stressing family values. Nabin also visited a booth-level worker, reinforcing the party's focus on grassroots engagement in UP.

BJP Leaders Bond Over Mangoes

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM KP Maruya, and State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday joined together to enjoy mangoes in Lucknow. The mango gathering took place at the residence of Brajesh Pathak.

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Speaking to ANI, Brajesh Pathak's wife, Namrata Pathak, said the interaction centred around family and not politics. "Our National President came, Yogi-ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya came. There was no political discussion; the conversation focused on the family, based on the belief that if the family is happy, society remains happy, and if society is happy, our country prospers. They asked the children how their father manages to find time for them despite his extremely busy schedule. They asked me how I manage things...I simply said that I walk shoulder-to-shoulder with him--that is where my happiness lies..."

Nabin Highlights Grassroots Engagement on UP Tour

Nitin Nabin is on a two-day organisational tour of Uttar Pradesh. Nitin Nabin on Sunday visited the residence of BJP booth president Shivaji Rawat in Lucknow, highlighting the party's emphasis on maintaining close engagement with its grassroots workers.

Speaking during the visit, Nabin said interacting with booth-level workers has always been a part of the BJP's organisational culture, with leaders across different levels regularly reaching out to the party's grassroots cadre. "This has been the tradition of the BJP's style of functioning. Our state and district presidents actively engage at the grassroots level," Nabin said.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, he said he was pleased to meet the booth president on a special occasion. "I am delighted that the booth president I am visiting today--Rohit--is celebrating his birthday, and he has also received a home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana today," Nabin said.

The BJP national president said the party's organisational approach is closely linked with the implementation of welfare schemes, ensuring that government benefits reach those at the grassroots. "This is the beauty of the Bharatiya Janata Party: development reaches the last person in line, and the organisation works by connecting with that very individual," he said. (ANI)