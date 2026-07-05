BJP's Nitin Nabin attacked the Opposition over the Ram Temple donation row, vowing to make any sacrifice to protect the faith. He warned Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal against playing politics with an issue linked to millions.

BJP vows sacrifice to protect Ram Temple faith

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition amid the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft row, accusing it of attempting to gain political mileage from an issue linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.

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Addressing the 'Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan' in Lucknow, Nabin said the BJP would not allow anyone to play with the faith associated with Lord Ram's temple, even if it required the party to make the ultimate sacrifice. "Even if we have to shed our own blood, we will ensure that no one plays with the faith associated with Lord Ram's temple. We are prepared to make whatever sacrifice is required. However, regarding these anti-Hindu forces, if they are trying to score political points today. Let me say this clearly to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal: do not underestimate Hinduism by thinking we will fall for your ruses or be misled by your deceptions," Nabin said.

The BJP leader alleged that those now questioning the discourse surrounding the Ram Temple were the same people who had earlier questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Ram Setu. "Regarding Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, today, some people are raising questions about the discourse surrounding it. These are the same people who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram. They questioned the existence of the Ram Setu. These are the same people who opened fire on 'Kar Sevaks', causing rivers of blood to flow. Those who shed crocodile tears can never truly speak for the faith of Hindus," he said.

Nabin's remarks came amid a political row over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with Opposition parties demanding a probe into the matter and raising questions over the management of temple funds.

'UP was plagued by corruption, appeasement politics'

Targeting previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Nabin alleged that the state had once been plagued by corruption, appeasement politics and the influence of regional strongmen. "This was a state that had witnessed nothing but corruption, the politics of appeasement, and the toxic influence of dynastic politics. UP was once ruled by 'chhatraps' (regional strongmen). The Chief Minister in Lucknow ran one government, while the regional strongman ran another," he said.

Ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections, Nabin highlighted the BJP government's governance model and compared it with previous administrations, saying that the ruling government worked to eradicate the rule of goons and the mafia. "Today, the vision of our government and of PM Modi is the 'One District, One Product' initiative. In contrast, the model under those so-called governments was defined by a local 'don,' a local goon, and a local mafia figure in every district. Yet, I can say with confidence that the BJP government has worked to eradicate that rule of goons and the mafia, not just from every district, but from every village and town as well," he added.

Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of attacking India's faith

Speaking at the same event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accused the Opposition of "attacking India's faith", alleging that parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had shifted their focus to religious issues after failing in their politics of social division.

CM Yogi said the BJP's "double-engine" government had ensured that welfare benefits reached every section of society without discrimination, weakening what he described as the "Opposition's politics of caste and class divisions". "The 'double-engine' government is working tirelessly to deliver the benefits of state schemes without discrimination to every section of society. This is precisely what troubles these opposition parties: the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Their concern is that the very sections of society they used to divide along lines of caste and class have now been brought into the fold by the double-engine government through welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said.

(ANI)