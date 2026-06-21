PM Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata. He said yoga has the power to unite the world and highlighted this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', to promote physical and mental well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

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Addressing the gathering after participating in the mass yoga session, PM Modi said, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."

Yoga for Healthy Ageing

The Prime Minister participated in the yoga session as people from different walks of life joined him at the Red Road venue. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focuses on the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing.

"When we speak of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. #Yoga can help human life to aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us. It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible and keeps our energy levels high," PM Modi said.

Yoga for a Better Future

Emphasising that yoga is essential not only for individual well-being but also for the future of humanity, PM Modi said, "Yoga is not only essential for our personal lifestyle today. Yoga is also a necessity for a better future for the world. We will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program, we will make yoga a part of our lives, a part of our families, and an integral part of the lives of future generations as well."

Yoga, Tagore, and the Essence of Connection

Referring to West Bengal's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the PM invoked the ideals of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said yoga embodies the philosophy of connection. "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, born on the soil of Bengal, believed that the identity of a human being lies not in living separately, but in connecting with the world around them. This very connection is the essence of yoga. On this Yoga Day, I would also like to especially appreciate the people of Kolkata for creating a clean and conducive environment for this event," he said.

The Gita's Teachings on Balance

The Prime Minister also said that the Bhagavad Gita's teaching on balance forms the core of yoga and modern living, calling it the key to removing suffering in today's fast-paced world. Citing Lord Krishna, the Prime Minister said the scripture teaches that with balanced food and lifestyle, balanced actions and activities, and balanced sleep and wakefulness, yoga becomes a means to remove suffering.

"In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says that with balanced food and lifestyle, balanced actions and activities, and balanced sleep and wakefulness, Yoga becomes a means to remove suffering. This balance is the foundation of yoga and of life itself. In today's fast-paced world, yoga teaches us the art of living life in a balanced way, do's and don'ts. When we learn to regulate our body correctly, then well-being becomes a way of life," PM added.

From Ancient Practice to Global Movement

India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015. This landmark recognition acknowledged India's contribution to global wellness. It also carried yoga's journey to a new stage, transforming it into a worldwide celebration across continents. (ANI)