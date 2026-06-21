Union Minister Sanjay Seth highlighted the 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' theme for International Yoga Day. Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari also marked the day, stressing health, and commented on the state's ruling coalition dynamics.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' is the Theme

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Sanjay Seth on Sunday highlighted the global significance of yoga and said the theme this year focuses on "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

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Seth said the idea behind the theme is to promote holistic well-being. "This year, as the world observes the International Day of Yoga, the theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. The underlying idea is to keep oneself healthy, leading to a healthy family, a healthy society, a healthy nation, and a healthy world," he said.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in Yoga Day celebrations. "Today, PM Modi performed yoga alongside lakhs of people at Red Road in Kolkata. People across 192 countries worldwide are practising yoga," Seth added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress leader and state minister Irfan Ansari also marked the occasion, stressing the importance of health and well-being. "Today, we celebrated Yoga Day and conveyed the message that good health is the greatest wealth in life, and we highlighted how to maintain that health," Ansari said, adding that he also noted the Prime Minister's engagement with yoga and the message he shared on the occasion.

Ansari on Jharkhand Alliance Politics

On the issue of alleged cross-voting in the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections and internal differences within the ruling alliance, Ansari said the Congress remains the senior partner in the coalition. He said, "Congress party is the 'elder brother'. Regarding our challenges, our contest is with the BJP; we wouldn't compete against our 'younger brother'... We called them the 'younger brother' and left the matter to their own judgment... Those who made mistakes need to realise it."