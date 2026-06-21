The Indian Army organised an Ex-Servicemen Rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, offering a platform for veterans and their families to resolve issues related to pensions, healthcare, and welfare with various Army and civil departments.

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and well-being of veterans, Veer Naris and their dependents, the Indian Army organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. The rally was conducted on Saturday by 'Victory for Certain Brigade' under the aegis of Golden Key Division, in coordination with Headquarters Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh (Independent) Sub Area.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of ex-servicemen, their families, Veer Naris and Veer Matas from Solan and adjoining areas. The rally served as an important outreach initiative, providing a comprehensive platform for veterans to directly interact with representatives of the Army, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Record Offices, banks and various civil departments. Participants were able to seek assistance and resolution of issues related to pensions, healthcare, documentation, resettlement, employment, district administration and other welfare matters.

Commitment to Veteran Welfare Reaffirmed

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Golden Key Division, paid tributes to the invaluable service, dedication and sacrifices made by the brave sons of Himachal Pradesh in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. The GOC reiterated that the welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and their families remains a top priority and assured that continued efforts would be made to ensure timely access to all entitled benefits and support mechanisms.

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

To facilitate beneficiaries, multiple service counters, medical consultation camps, grievance redressal cells and information kiosks were established at the venue, offering a wide range of services under one roof. The rally also strengthened the enduring bond between serving soldiers and veterans, reflecting the Indian Army's ethos of standing by its personnel even after active service.

The event was held under the guiding spirit of "Serving the Soldier Beyond Service," symbolising the nation's gratitude and the Indian Army's steadfast commitment towards its veterans. (ANI)