On International Yoga Day, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said yoga embodies 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. PM Modi, in Kolkata, said the 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' theme inspires lifelong wellness for all, not just senior citizens.

Chouhan Highlights Yoga's Global Acceptance in Bhopal

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga and said the practice embodies the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" while highlighting its growing global acceptance.

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Participating in a Yoga Day programme in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "I extend my greetings and heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow countrymen and to the people of the world. Yoga unites us all, embodying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)."

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage, the Union Minister said that 177 countries were participating in and celebrating the event. Chouhan also performed yoga in Bhopal as part of the celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga.

PM Modi, CMs Participate in Nationwide Events

This year's theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. Similar programmes were organised across the country. In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Yoga Day event in Agartala.

PM Modi on 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, addressing the ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said.

This is the first time PM Modi is visiting West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

People from different walks of life participated in the yoga sessions organised across the state, reflecting growing awareness about the benefits of yoga and wellness.

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21 and is celebrated across India and several countries worldwide through mass yoga demonstrations and awareness programmes.

This year's theme focuses on encouraging individuals to embrace yoga as a tool for healthy ageing and overall well-being. (ANI)