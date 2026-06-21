Union Health Minister JP Nadda greeted the nation on the 12th International Day of Yoga, highlighting its global recognition by the UN. He credited PM Modi for taking yoga to the global stage. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

On the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday extended greetings to the nation and highlighted the global recognition of yoga under the United Nations framework.

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Speaking on the occasion, Nadda noted that on December 11, 2014, the United Nations had adopted a resolution to observe International Yoga Day annually on June 21, with support from nearly 190 countries. He said that since then, the day has been celebrated worldwide, reflecting yoga's universal appeal. He further said that yoga promotes mental clarity, balance and well-being, adding that it enables individuals to work with a calm and focused mind for extended periods.

PM's Contribution a Great Service to Humanity: Nadda

"The Prime Minister has done a great service to humanity by bringing yoga to the global level and has made a huge contribution in giving a new direction to humanity and the decision of the United Nations Organisation to make it Yoga Day is a proof that by recognizing yoga internationally, it can be brought into the lives of the common people and it should not remain just a method of any country but should become a method of the world and should be useful for humanity. Keeping this in mind, we are celebrating Yoga Day... All of you should also incorporate yoga in your life and move forward in life with yoga," he said.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' is This Year's Theme

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in an event in Bikaner. He, along with Union Minister for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, practised yoga with large numbers of people, highlighting the significance of incorporating yoga into daily lives.

Vaishnaw Draws Parallel Between PM Modi and Swami Vivekananda

Addressing reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted the practice's ability to "cure" the ills of life. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with elevating ancient Indian yoga to the global stage, drawing a parallel to how Swami Vivekananda introduced Indian culture to the world.

He said, "We all believe that through yoga, many of the ills of life can be cured and that yoga can become a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given yoga a new place in the world. Swami Vivekananda brought Indian culture to the world stage. That was a landmark event in India's history; similarly, giving yoga a new place in the world is a great achievement for Indian culture. After Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought it to the world stage."(ANI)