Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on International Yoga Day, calling yoga an invaluable heritage of India's Sanatan culture. He credited PM Modi for its global recognition and said yoga shows the path to a healthy, positive lifestyle.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day and said that yoga is an invaluable heritage of India's Sanatan culture. According to a release, he noted that under the visionary leadership and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has gained global recognition. Yoga has shown the world the path to a healthy and positive lifestyle, mental balance, and spiritual growth. Today, millions of people across the majority of countries worldwide have made yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Yoga has transcended geographical boundaries and emerged as a foundation for a strong society and a global medium for the welfare of humanity.

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In his message issued on the eve of International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister said, "Yoga has given India a distinct identity on the global stage, and the world now looks towards India for guidance in yoga," adding that yoga has conveyed the message of health and well-being to people across the country and the world. Great sage Patanjali showed humanity the path to a meaningful life through yoga. The practice of yoga unites the body, breath, and mind.

The Essence and Benefits of Yoga

The Chief Minister said that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a harmonious integration of body, mind, and soul. He emphasised that regular yoga practice plays a significant role in reducing stress, maintaining balance in life, and achieving even the most challenging goals. Yoga is one of the defining symbols of India's ancient and rich cultural heritage and a precious gift from our sages to all humanity. Through yogic practice, people can remain physically and mentally healthy.

Uttarakhand: A Hub for Spiritual Wellness

He further stated that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has, for centuries, been a land of yoga, spiritual pursuits, and the penance of sages and saints. The state's rich spiritual traditions and natural environment continue to inspire health, balance, and positivity for humanity.

Promoting Yoga through State Policy

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga, Ayurveda, wellness, and naturopathy. Through the new Yoga Policy, efforts are being made to promote yoga and meditation centres, support yoga trainers, and create new employment opportunities in the yoga and wellness sectors.

A Call to Action

He called upon all citizens to adopt yoga in their daily lives, embrace a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, contribute towards building a drug-free society, and spread the message of yoga among the masses. Expressing confidence in the youth of the state, he said they would play a vital role in transforming yoga into a people's movement and contribute significantly to building a healthy, prosperous, and empowered Uttarakhand, a release added.